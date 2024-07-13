The NSA Is Defeated By A 1950s Tape Recorder. Can You Help Them?

One of the towering figures in the evolution of computer science was Grace Hopper, an American mathematician, academic, and Naval reservist, whose work gave us the first programming languages, compilers, and much more. Sadly she passed away in 1992, so her wisdom hasn’t directly informed the Internet Age in the manner of some of her surviving contemporaries.
During her life she gave many lectures though, and as [Michael Ravnitzky] discovered, one of them was recorded on video tape and resides in the archives of America’s National Security Agency. With the title “Future Possibilities: Data, Hardware, Software, and People”, it was the subject of a Freedom Of Information request. This in turn was denied, on the grounds that “Without being able to view the tapes, NSA has no way to verify their responsiveness”. In short, the recording lies on Ampex 1″ reel-to-reel video tape, which the NSA claims no longer to be able to read.
It’s fairly obvious from that response that the agency has no desire to oblige, and we’d be very surprised to find that they keep a working Ampex video system to hand on the off-chance that a passing researcher might ask for an archive tape. But at the same time it’s also obvious that a lecture from Rear Admiral Hopper is an artifact of international importance that should be preserved and available for study. It’s an interesting thought exercise to guess how many phone calls Hackaday would have to make to secure access to a working Ampex video recorder, and since we think for us that number would be surprisingly low it’s likely the NSA know exactly who to call if they needed that tape viewed in a hurry. We don’t have influence over secretive government agencies, but if we did we’d be calling shame on them at this point.
If you’re curious about Grace Hopper, we’ve talked about her work here in the past.
Ampex image: Telecineguy., Public domain.
The NSA should give NASA a call.
It’s more likely they know exactly whats on that tape and don’t want to share, or have lost it and don’t want to admit it.
Ampex 1″ : needs more detail. Type C?
There were a few generations of 1″ video tape.
By 1982, “Type C” would have been ubiquitous, as it was widely adopted as the US broadcast standard in the late 70’s. Like all NTSC formats, it’s been functionally obsolete for a decade or more, but the VTR’s were built like tanks, and there are still plenty of machines out there doing archival work.
One assumes that an organization like the NSA could access one, or at the very least, Google “tape transfer” — if they were so inclined.
True, there are a couple of other 1″ formats. Type A was a black and white industrial format from the early 70’s. It was largely superseded by 3/4″ u-matic, but there are still machines out there. Type B was effectively the European competitor to Type C, in sort of a professional version of the VHS versus Betamax fight, the European bloc led by Bosch lost to the US/Japanese bloc led by Ampex and Sony.
One interesting fact is that ALL of the non-digital helical formats used analog audio tracks, and in the 80’s and 90’s many post houses modified _audio_ reel-to-reel machines to work with the fixed audio tracks (the idea being that dedicated audio transports produced a superior result with less wow and flutter), so even if you can’t read the _video_ format any more, it should be straightforward to pull the audio, even from seriously degraded tape
Rear Admiral Grace Hopper spoke at a seminar when I was in grad school. At the time, she was acting as a part-time ambassador for DEC, and one of the profs (Bob Glorioso) got her to come and talk. This would have been 1977. It was a pretty standard speech, one I’m sure she gave quite often. She handed out “nanoseconds”, lengths of telephone cable, cut to around a foot, the distance she said that electricity travels in a nanosecond (IIRC, it’s actually more like 19″). She was involved with a lot of the early computers, and she said that the piece of wire helped her to remember to consider physical effects when doing designs.
She was quite old, but the way she spoke and carried herself made it clear that this was someone who did not suffer fools gladly. I did not speak with her, I got the feeling that she was already tired, and did not need or want any “meet and greet” time. Still, a memorable meeting.
I would be surprised if someone at either the Smithsonian or Library of Congress didn’t have the ability to round up one of those recorders.
