Hackaday Links: July 21, 2024

When monitors around the world display a “Blue Screen of Death” and you know it’s probably your fault, it’s got to be a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day at work. That’s likely the situation inside CrowdStrike this weekend, as engineers at the cybersecurity provider struggle to recover from an update rollout that went very, very badly indeed. The rollout, which affected enterprise-level Windows 10 and 11 hosts running their flagship Falcon Sensor product, resulted in machines going into a boot loop or just dropping into restore mode, leaving hapless millions to stare at the dreaded BSOD screen on everything from POS terminals to transit ticketing systems.

Tales of woe from the fallout from what’s being called “the largest IT outage in history” are pouring in, including this very bewildered game developer who while stranded at an airport had plenty of ponder about why CrowdStrike broke the cardinal rule of software development by rolling a change to production on a Friday. The good news is that there’s a workaround, but the bad news is that someone has to access each borked machine and manually delete a file to fix it. Current estimates place the number of affected machines at 8.5 million, so that’s a lot of legwork. There’s plenty of time after the fix is rolled out for a full accounting of the impact, including the search for the guilty and persecution of the innocent, but for now, let’s spare a moment’s pity for the devs who must be sweating things out this weekend.

Back in 2011, Craig Fugate of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said of disaster response in the southern US, “If you get there and the Waffle House is closed? That’s really bad.” Thus was born the “Waffle House Index,” an informal measure of a natural disaster’s impact based on where individual restaurants in the chain that prides itself on always being open are actually up and running. With over 1,900 locations in 25 states, you’d think it would cover just about any emergency, but desperate Texans eschewed the index during the recent extensive power outages in the Houston area caused by Hurricane Beryl by inventing the “Whattaburger Index.” We haven’t had the pleasure of this particular delicacy, but it seems Texans can’t get enough of the hamburger chain, enough so that their online app’s location map provides a pretty granular view of a wide swathe of Texas. Plus, the chain thoughtfully color-codes each location’s marker by whether it’s currently open or closed, making it a quick and easy way to check where the power is on or off — at least during regular business hours. Hat’s off to the enterprising Texans who figured this out, and here’s hoping that life has returned to normal for everyone by now.

While we’re generally not fans of Apple products, which seem overpriced and far too tightly controlled for our liking, we’ve been pretty impressed by some of the results people have reported using their Apple AirTags to recover lost or stolen items — this recent discovery of a cache of stolen tools (fourth item) comes to mind. Results such as that require a “me too” response from the Android side of the market, resulting in the Find My Device network that, perhaps unsurprisingly, doesn’t appear to work very well. The test was pretty much what you’d expect — drop an Android-compatible tag in the mail along with an AirTag and track their journey. The Android tag only reported in a couple of times, while the AirTag provided a comprehensive track of the parcel’s journey through the USPS. Our first thought is that this speaks mostly to the power of being first to market, allowing Apple to have a more completely built-out infrastructure. But this may say more about the previously mentioned flexibility of Android compared to Apple; we know we noped the hell out of participating in Find My Device as soon as it rolled out on our Android phone. Seems like a lot of Android users feel the same way.

And finally, while we haven’t checked out comments on this week’s podcast, we’re pretty sure we’re getting raked over the coals for betraying our ignorance of and lack of appreciation for the finer points of soccer, or football. Whatever you call it, we just don’t get it, but we do understand and agree with our own Lewin Day’s argument that instrument-enhanced officiating isn’t making the game any better. Our argument is that in any sport, the officials are like a third team, one that’s adversarial to both of the competing teams, hopefully equally so, and that giving them super-human abilities isn’t fair to the un-enhanced players on the field/pitch/court/ice. So it was with considerable dismay that we learned that Major League Baseball is experimenting with automatic umpires to call balls and strikes behind the plate. While you may not care about baseball, you have to appreciate the ability of an umpire to stand directly in the line of fire of someone who can hurl a ball fast enough to hit a strike zone about the size of a pizza box the ball in less than 500 milliseconds. Being able to determine if the ball ended up in or out of that box is pretty amazing, not to mention all the other things an umpire has to do to make sure the game is played by the rules. They’re not perfect, of course, and neither are the players, and half the fun of watching sports for us is witnessing the very human contest of wills and skills of everyone involved. It seems like a bad idea to take the humans out of that particular loop.