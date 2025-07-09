Kids Vs Computers: Chisanbop Remembered

If you are a certain age, you probably remember the ads and publicity around Chisanbop — the supposed ancient art of Korean finger math. Was it Korean? Sort of. Was it faster than a calculator? Sort of. [Chris Staecker] offers a great look at Chisanbop, not just how to do it, but also how it became such a significant cultural phenomenon. Take a look at the video below. Long, but worth it.

Technically, the idea is fairly simple. Your right-hand thumb is worth 5, and each finger is worth 1. So to identify 8, you hold down your thumb and the first three digits. The left hand has the same arrangement, but everything is worth ten times the right hand, so the thumb is 50, and each digit is worth 10.

With a little work, it is easy to count and add using this method. Subtraction is just the reverse. As you might expect, multiplication is just repeated addition. But the real story here isn’t how to do Chisanbop. It is more the story of how a Korean immigrant’s system went viral decades before the advent of social media.

You can argue that this is a shortcut that hurts math understanding. Or, you could argue the reverse. However, the truth is that this was around the time the calculator became widely available. Math education would shift from focusing on getting the right answer to understanding the underlying concepts. In a world where adding ten 6-digit numbers is easy with a $5 device, being able to do it with your fingers isn’t necessarily a valuable skill.

