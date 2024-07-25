Once upon a time, it was deemed mostly silly to try and schlep power from a computer’s ports. Then it was kind of amusing to do so with USB, and before you knew it, we were running whole laptops off what started out as a data connector. These days, it’s not unusual to run a soldering iron off USB-C, or, as [MarkTheQuasiEngineer] has done—a hotplate!
This hotplate is not for quesadillas, nor samosas. Instead, it’s a tiny hotplate for tiny reflow tasks. Given many PCBs are quite small, there’s no need for a huge hot plate to get your circuits assembled.
The device relies on metal ceramic heating elements to provide the warmth. An NTC thermistor is used for monitoring the temperature for accurate control, which is handled by the STM32 microcontroller that’s running the show. It also drives a small display indicating the mode of operation and current temperature. The STM32 controls the power going to the heating element from the USB-C feed with a stout power MOSFET.
Sadly, the project hasn’t been a complete success. With a PCB on the plate, [MarkTheQuasiEngineer] was only able to achieve peak temperatures of around 200 C. That’s not great for doing proper reflow, but it’s a start. He believes upgrading to a more powerful supply to feed the hotplate will help.
We’ve featured some other great reflow hotplates before too.
5 thoughts on “USB-C Powered Hotplate Is Not For Food”
It strikes me that back in the day, parallel ports and possibly serial also had access to a goodly amount of watts on one of the mostly un used pins.
so its a USB hotplate designed to reflow boards, but it doesnt get hot enough to reflow boards, so it needs a more powerful supply though usbC can do what? a couple hundred watts
YOU CANT STOP ME FROM MAKING TINY GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICHES!
Maybe it’d benefit from a lid. Put one of those glass cake domes over it… Massively mitigate power lost to convection.
That’ll let you hit higher temps without pulling more watts.
Every each other day a gentle old lady come to home to sell hot quesadillas, they are delicious! made with ‘masa de maiz’ not that commercial fluor. Quesadillas de papa, quesadillas de queso (I mean the original one) quesadillas de frijol and quesadillas de chorizo. damn good bruh!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)