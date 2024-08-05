Data manipulation is at the heart of computation, and a system is said to be Turing-complete if it can be configured to manipulate data in a way that makes implementing arbitrary computation possible. [Keigo Oka] shared a proof that
find and
mkdir together are Turing-complete, which is to say, a system with only GNU’s
find and
mkdir has access to enough functionality to satisfy the requirements of Turing completeness, which ignores questions of efficiency or speed.
[Keigo Oka]’s first attempt at a proof worked to implement Rule 110, an elementary cellular automata configuration that has been shown to be Turing-complete, or ‘universal’, but has been updated to implement a tag system as it’s proof, and you can see it in action for yourself.
Seeing basic utilities leveraged in such a way illustrates how computation is all around us, and not always in expected places. We’ve also seen Turing-complete origami and computation in cellular automata.
7 thoughts on “Proof That find + mkdir Are Turing-Complete”
But will it run Doom?
So … how long till some runs doom with it?
Why isn’t there a command to create dir and step into it at the same time?
Why is mkdir longer than needs to be (md).
Now I cannot unthink this Zoe!
Why DOESN’T it drop me into that new folder?
On the other, I just make a md link to mkdir. (Because rd)
Just use GW-Basic..
The latest Futurama episode had an ancient Mayan system of data storage using beads on a string, which was read by a futuristic Turing machine. Great math and science trivia gets thrown in, I enjoyed that immensely. Pop culture rarely understands CS
this seems like a good way to detect bugs. makes you wonder if the practice could be applied to the kernel.
