Wood heat offers unique advantages compared to more modern heating systems, especially in remote areas. But it also comes with its own challenges, namely, keeping the fire going at the optimum temperature. If it’s too cold you risk buildup in the chimney, but if you’ve got it stoked up more than necessary, you’ll end up burning through your wood faster.
To keep the fire in that sweet spot, [Jay] decided to put an ESP8266 and a thermocouple to work. Now, this might seem like an easy enough job at first, but things are complicated by the fact that the flue temperature above the stove lags considerably behind the temperature inside the stove. There’s also the fact that the top of the chimney will end up being much colder than the bottom.
In an effort to get a more complete view of what’s happening, [Jay] plans on putting at least two thermocouples in the chimney. But as getting on the roof in December isn’t his idea of fun, for now, he’s starting with the lower one that’s mounted right above the stove. He popped a hole in the pipe to screw in a standard K-type probe, and tapped it a few times with the welder to make sure it wasn’t going anywhere.
From there, the thermocople connects to a MAX6675 amplifier, and then to the WeMos D1 Mini development board that’s been flashed with ESPHome. [Jay] provides the configuration file that will get the flue temperature into Home Assistant, as well as set up notifications for various temperature events. The whole thing goes into a 3D printed box, and gets mounted behind the stove.
This project is a great example on how you can get some real-world data into Home Assistant quickly and easily. In the future, [Jay] not only wants to add that second thermocouple, but also look into manipulating the stove’s air controls with a linear actuator. Here’s hoping we get an update as his woodstove learns some new tricks.
5 thoughts on “ESP8266 Keeps Tabs On Wood Stove Temperature”
The next obvious step is to get an actuator to control the influx of, and implement a PID to deal with the natural delay in the system – although it gets tricky as the control function will probably change a lot depending on how much fuel is on the chamber. Nice project!
Just keep adding more electronics to do unnecessary bullshit until you have problems with heat dissipation and need to install A/C…
Why do nerds always put wires and gadgets in places that don’t need them? Just keep an eye on your stove.
Big box hardware stores sell sweep kits for under $60. Just do regular maintenance and inspection, because this isn’t going to replace the need to do regular maintenance and inspection.
Nice, I wonder if there would be useful warning conditions that could be added in HA. That might actually contribute some safety? I’d be tempted to whack on a BME680 for some room data.
Maybe blueooth monitoring for presence detection?
But definitely would not want to try and automate with it in case I started a fire.
Side note: those sterling engine (I think that’s how they work) fans on stoves have always held a spot in my heart since childhood.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)