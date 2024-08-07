With modern tools, you have to try very hard to do something stupid, because the tools (rightly) recognize you’re doing something stupid. [Andreas Karlsson] can speak to that first hand as he tried to get four billion if statements to compile.
You may ask what state space requires four billion comparisons to evaluate? The answer is easy: the range of an unsigned 32-bit integer. The whole endeavor started with a simple idea: what if instead of evaluating whether an integer is even or odd with a modulo or bit mask, you just did an if statement for every case? Small ranges like 0-10 are trivial to write out by hand, but you reach for more automated solutions as you pass 8 bits and move towards 16. [Andreas] wrote some Python that outputs a valid C program with all the comparisons. For 16 bits, the source only clocks in at 130k lines with the executable less than 2 MB.
Of course, scaling to 32 bits is a very different problem. The source file balloons to 330 GB, and most compilers barf at that point. Undeterred, [Andreas] modified the Python to output x86_64 assembly instead of C. Of course, the executable format of Windows (PE) only allows executables up to 4 GB, so a helper program mapped the 40 GB generated executable and jumped into it.
What’s incredible about this whole journey is how performant the program is. Even large numbers complete in a few seconds. Considering that it has to thrash 40 GB of an executable through memory, we can’t help but shake our heads at how even terrible solutions can work. We love seeing someone turn a bad idea into an interesting one, like this desoldering setup.
10 thoughts on “Compiling Four Billion If Statements”
Older class AMD GPUs with DX10 class hardware can only execute loop with 32 bit counter and don’t have actual jump, only rigid loop and if/else constructs in shader instruction set.
So when used for GPGPU they cannot truly implements infinite loop, so the best next thing the compiler does is 4 billion iteration loop. It completes in few second (when empty). So they can finish infinite loops in few seconds ;-)
Isn’t this still the case for all GPUs? The shader units in a group can only execute the same instruction, one can’t branch while the others don’t. Groups are made up of 32-64 shader units or something around that number.
If a single shader unit would be able to branch independently that would mean it needs its own code memory, instruction fetch, decode and program counter. Basically it would be a full processor. If all shaders in a group run the same code then only one code mem, fetch, decode, program counter unit is needed for all the shader units in that group. 16000 independent processors on a single die would eat up a lot more area.
An important note is that he obviously turned off optimizations even before resorting to machine code: I’m kinda curious as to the compiler behavior as n grows. Would it actually be able to recognize the modulo operation for the elements compared? Or at least convert it into a jump table of some sort?
Can’t wait for the 64bit version!
There must be something wrong with me.
I immediately thought of how to reduce the average execution time, by a nested tree:
if (number == 0x7ffffff) printf(“odd\n”);
else { if (number < 0x7fffffff) {
if (number == 0x3fffffff) printf(“odd\n”);
else { if (number == 0x1fffffff) printf(“odd\n”);
…
} else /* number > 0x7ffff */
if (number = 0xc0000000) printf(“even\n”);
else { if (number > 0xc0000000) printf(“even\n”);
…
Maximum of 63 (I think) comparisons instead of maximum 4 billion.
If that’s the goal, you can get it all the way to one comparison.
Rainbow tables to the rescue. Just one seek.
Four billion ‘IF’ statements?
Sounds like someone’s building an AI.
This
“What if we wrote this software the dumbest and least efficient way possible?”
Okay neat I guess
