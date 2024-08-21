Ask Hackaday: How Can We Leverage Tech For Education?

If you’re like us, you’ve studied the mathematician [Euler], but all you really remember is that you pronounce his name like “oiler” and not much else. [Welch Labs], on the other hand, not only remembers what he learned about logarithms and imaginary numbers but also has a beautiful video with helpful 3D graphics to explain the concepts.
This post, however, isn’t about that video. If you are interested in math, definitely watch it. It’s great. But it also got us thinking. What would it be like to be a high school math student today? In our day, we were lucky to have some simple 2D graph to explain concepts. Then it hit us: it probably is exactly the same.
Changing the Subject
Well, maybe not exactly, but the problem is, we are guessing that your math teacher — no offense to him or her — wasn’t the same kind of person [Welch Labs] is. To be fair, we couldn’t have produced that video either. So, the way we see it, you have a few choices.
First, maybe you get lucky and you happen to get a teacher (about math or any other subject) who is just awesome. We are lucky enough to know a few of these people, but you have to admit world-class teachers are rare, and even rarer outside of colleges and universities.
Second, maybe you have a teacher who is greatly engaged and goes out and finds material like this to share. We suspect that goes on a lot, but maybe not as much as it could. There is a whole industry, too, set up to provide teachers with materials for profit, but it often isn’t at the same quality level as something like this. That’s unsurprising. If you are a movie studio, not every movie wins the Oscar.
Third, if a student is motivated, you have an extraordinary research library at your fingertips. Individuals create amazing articles, videos, and even courses. Major universities have their course material online for anyone to use, in many cases. You just have to find it.
A Mixed Bag
This, too, is a mixed bag. While you have access to more information, you have to critically evaluate if it is correct or not. You could presume anything you found in a traditional library was probably not patently false. Not that everything in a library is true, but, statistically, the way books used to be produced and library collections created, it was far less likely than finding false information on the Internet. On the other hand, how motivated were you as a kid to do things like that? Well, being a Hackaday reader, you probably were. Maybe a better question is how many of your classmates were in the library while you were reading about computers?
In a way, it is like tech support. Sure, AI might not be the best of all possible tech support. But it might be better than what you probably will get. Realistically, every teacher can’t be the greatest, and even if they were, they probably don’t have the time to produce huge amounts of high-quality material for their classes.
The Answer? (Or, at Least, the Question)
So what’s the answer? That’s where you come in. How could we make sure that all students get access to high quality resources from everywhere? I frequently hear of kids using Khan Academy, for example, to explain things they aren’t getting from their teachers. But that’s just one resource. Are there curated lists of resources for each subject out there somewhere? If not, why not? What other ways could we get the serious educational material produced on the Web every day into the classroom? I’m sure there are lists, but we’re thinking about something with the go-to recognition of, say Wikipedia. Not just a random blog posting. Let us know what you think and what’s already out there.
Maybe the best scenario is when great teachers share their materials with the world. We just need to get the word out. Another good scenario is when great teachers let their students take the lead. If you want to see how not to produce educational videos, have a look at this series of parodies of 1970-era science videos.
4 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: How Can We Leverage Tech For Education?”
Since this is “Ask Hackaday”, does every comment have to include a question?
I was deep into the technology of education awhile back, thinking it would be the wave of the future, coming up with innovative ways to make education easier. The problem is that no one wants to actually do that.
The answers to this are fairly straightforward, there are several elephants in the room that serve as barriers to education that we could remove instantly.
The problem is that no one wants to remove those elephants.
For example, edX wants to simply put college lectures online (and then charge people for testing and accreditation for having taken the course). I had a meeting with the president of edX and pointed out that a) some of their course descriptions had no information about what the course was about, and b) the lectures made by their CEO (MIT professor teaching electronics) were perhaps not the best and perhaps that specific course material would be better served not by drawing on a blackboard, but by computer graphics.
I was told that a) the courses in question came from associate colleges and universities, and that edX had no control over their content (or quality) and so he could do nothing about it, and b) the CEO flatly refused to do anything except lecture from a blackboard, it had always worked in the past, so he figured it would work online.
With the exception of Sal Kahn I don’t think anyone is making any progress in actually modernizing how education is taught. With Kahn academy you can always go back and redo a video to make it better, so it’s got a pathway for improvement. He’s also trying new things such as flipping the classroom structure, where the students view lectures at home and do homework in school (where the teracher can step in and help if needed), that sort of thing. He’s also taking comprehensive measurements so he knows which methods are working.
One of the star trek movies showed a Vulcan academy where the student stood in a pit surrounded by screens and the computer would manage the education material. This got me thinking about how the curriculum could be managed by a computer, going slower over bits that the student has trouble with, reviewing parts to be sure the student got it right, switching to a different topic when the student got bored, and so on.
We know a lot more about the mechanisms of learning, but we never seem to implement any of it in our school system.
We still teach geometry to children because our curriculum is based on “the classics”. Perhaps skepticism or personal financial management would be of better use to students.
So I lecture at a UK University, and we’re encouraged to try to modernise things and take into account some of the more recent literature on better ways to learn. The problem is that implementing these things can take a boatload of effort, may not always pay off, and there’s no actual recognition for trying new things, so we spend so much time trying to improve teaching, sometimes succeed, and end up putting ourselves under time pressure, and get no consideration for that when it comes to other duties.
We’ve integrated things like simulations of lab experiments that students have to complete before coming in to the physical labs to do the same experiments, as it means they’ve already “done” the experiment and can focus a bit more on the experiential learning rather than trying to understand what is going on. They can then repeat the sims at any time through the year, and we see a spike in this near big assessments. We’ve only been able to do this because companies (usually textbook companies) have put these sims together, and we can just pay for the textbook + sims and then link the students to the bits we want them to do.
Would I love to do more? Yes. Do we get the time or resources to do it? No, not to mention the fact that I do not have the skills to design sims myself. I saw a talk at a conference from someone who had implemented course-specific VR lab simulations and educational resources, and the first question asked was “How the hell did you get the funding and time to do this and buy the kit?”, and the answer was “a really specific education grant which only runs at our institution”.
Modernising education is a great idea, but it isn’t trivial, and it needs serious buy-in in terms of support and recognition from the institution, which I think most places don’t get. Look at pedagogic research: it is often sporadic, with low sample numbers and short timescales, and so even the research itself can be very bare-bones because there’s not a lot of push to do it I think.
A few days ago I read a story about solidifying memories while sleeping.
https://singularityhub.com/2024/08/19/newly-discovered-brain-wave-helps-lock-in-memories-while-we-sleep/
It sounds pretty much like science fiction, but Musk is also tinkering with direct brain to computer interface and the first test subject can now move a mouse cursor faster and more accurate over a monitor then human arms can.
Overall, we’re now on a pivotal moment in history. Somewhere in the coming 50 to 100 years we either find a way to create a decent and durable society, or we use up most of the important resources and then it’s back to the stone age.
