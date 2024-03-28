Tech Support… Can AI Be Worse?

You can’t read the news today without another pundit excitedly reporting how AI is going to take every job you can imagine. Of course, AI will change the employment landscape. It will take some jobs and reduce the need for others. What about tech support? Is it possible that an AI might be able to help people with technical issues better than humans? My first answer was no way, but then I was painfully reminded of something. The question isn’t if AI can help you better than any human can. The question is if AI can help you better than the low-paid person on the other end of the phone you are likely to talk to. Sadly, I think the answer to that question is almost certainly yes.
In all fairness, if you read Hackaday, you probably don’t encounter many technical support people who can solve a problem you can’t. By the time you call them, it is a lost cause. But this is more than just “Hackday folks are smarter than the tech support agents.” The overall quality of tech support at many companies is rock bottom no matter who you are.
My Painful Reminder
I’ll change some names because — honestly — if I ran the company in question, I’d be embarrassed, and my goal here isn’t to shame a company that is really not any worse than other companies.
I recently was asked to help with what you would think would be a simple problem. An iPhone has intermittent difficulty with group messaging if (and only if) there is an Android phone in the group.
It works most of the time, so that seems to rule out some problem with the phone itself. It also only happens when an Android is in the mix, so it shouldn’t really be a connectivity problem. I know that the Android group messaging uses MMS, so it seems likely to relate to that, but MMS to a single person seems to work reliably, too. My initial suspicion is that the MMS setup in the carrier’s APN is borked. Too bad, the iPhone is locked up to wher you can’t see the APN (apparently, that’s an option the carrier can allow or not allow).
The carrier’s 800 number was my first stop. Of course, you get the usual. “Did you turn it off and on?” “Did you do a network reset?” After about a half hour of useless questioning, the tech announced that he’s found the problem: “iPhones can’t text Android phones.” Problem solved. I explained to him that this was clearly not true and the fact that it worked most of the time makes that pretty obvious. I asked to have the call escalated, but I have noticed that works much less often then it used to.
Round Two
I found that the company had a sub-Reddit and that, supposedly, their Reddit account was the fast track to the miracle workers in tech support. So I wrote a detailed message to them explaining what was happening, what had been done, and so on. I was very detailed with several lists explaining that the phones were reset, they were up to date on software, that it didn’t matter which Android phone was involved and so on.
I get a reply. Hopefully, I opened up. “Have you turned the phone on and off?”
“Yes, as I mentioned in my post.”
“I see. Are both phones up to date on software?”
“Did you read my first post? Yes.”
“Does it happen with just one Android phone?”
“Ok, so you aren’t really reading my messages, correct?”
The AI Solution
It is hard to imagine ChatGPT would have done worse. At least, it would probably remember what I had already said. So, I think there is a use for this sort of technology if smart companies adopt it correctly.
Here’s the wrong way: don’t fire all your tech support and replace them with AI. Also, don’t fire everyone in tech support who makes more than minimum wage and keep the rest to watch the chatbots talk to people and pretend to be managers when someone complains.
Instead, it seems to me that AI bots could act as a great filter and leave you with very few highly skilled people backing them up. If you do it right, that doesn’t even have to be their full-time job. Use them for some other things too. After all, they are smart.
Let’s face it. The script-based tech support exists because — a lot of the time — it works. Uncle Fred doesn’t know how to reset the network on his phone. Why waste a skilled person’s time explaining it to him when someone can just read off the steps? The problem is, not everyone who calls is Uncle Fred.
Jobs
I suspect this will be true in a lot of areas. Power tools and robot arms allow you to manufacture things with fewer people. But use that savings to do better, not just pocket the cash and turn out trash. Like most tools, AI can help us do better, or it can help us do worse, cheaper. The choice is up to us and the companies we buy from.
We’ve mentioned that AI is like the worst summer intern ever. But that seems to be the caliber of many people we talk to on helplines. If we can’t have AI support, we might settle for an 8 ball.
10 thoughts on “Tech Support… Can AI Be Worse?”
Oh my god, you just described my entire career. I spent most of it trying to avoid calling tech support, because I was going to talk to someone who knew far less about their systems than I did. Their entire strategy was to get you to tediously collect massive logs, or do something that required downtime (meaning you had to wait until the middle of the night to do it), knowing that they are judged by how quickly they can get you off the phone. And this was the support my company was paying for with 6 or 7 figure maintenance contracts.
In my experience with ChatGPT v4, if I tell it that it gave me an answer that doesn’t work it will always try something else and usually make iterative progress. That often doesn’t happen in my experiences with most tech support. I can probably count on one hand the number of times a dialogue with tech support moved smoothly and linearly to a solution. Plus, ChatGPT actually “speaks” English that I can understand … and due to my extensive business travels to Asia during my career I’m not all that bad at understanding an Asian accent.
In Brazil whatsapp is THE most common communications app; every single brand has a number you can contact for sales or support. Whatsapp allows for robotic (AI maybe) answering as a first contact, which is THE WORST: you either end up coming back to where you started or (anyway) talking to a real person on the other side. Either way, such robots/AI never work as intented, rendering them (in my opinion) useless at most.
“The question isn’t if AI can help you better than any human can. The question is if AI can help you better than the low-paid person on the other end of the phone you are likely to talk to.” @Al unfortunately I know this experience too well and completely concur. And it is quite unfortunate these positions are so poorly paid.
The only one time it has helped was a rare instance where I really didn’t know anything at all about the product.
The one obstacle I could see to companies adopting this is it potentially sets them up for liability (i.e. https://thehill.com/business/4476307-air-canada-must-pay-refund-promised-by-ai-chatbot-tribunal-rules/).
However, as a potential *assistant* to the actual person on the phone, I think the end result would be waaay better than the current ‘script’. The agents themselves might learn a thing or two along the way as well.
I agree with the article’s suggested implementation. I started typing about a recent experience and realized that my suggestions and observations matched nearly exactly to AL’s. (capital L for clarity).
I would also be encouraged to find out that the solutions discovered/formulated by the experts were rolled into the LLM. Though, I’d be fearful that once enough of that knowledge was extracted, the higher level support personnel would also be automated away.
I think some forget the first line isn’t fixing except in the most generic sense. It’s filtering. You know separating those who know what they’re doing and these (https://youtu.be/kSxLHINQlgo) people.
Ha ! Seafoam != spray foam….
So can’t help you better than the low paid person in the telephone.
1. That person is reading from a script provided by some highly paid people. It’s usually really good for the most common problems faced.
2. If it’s not, it goes to the next level of support – more highly paid and trained people.
So, the AI is either gonna be reading a script – this just as good/bad as first tier CS or it’s gonna be ‘synthesising’ answers – like a second tier CS – from ‘experience’.
The second tier tech, however, doesn’t *hallucinate* sources and won’t tell you that the best solution to your problem is to do something that harms your equipment.
And let’s not forget that AI can’t fight against ‘efficiency’ in any way whatsoever. So when the AI is programmed to minimize the time spent on calls – it will. With no pushback and not one fuck given about the effects on the customer. If it has to lie – it will.
“might settle for an 8 ball” landed a little different than you think it did.
also ive always looked at tech support with derision. seems all they do is waste your time and never seem to solve the problem. their job is to catch all 99% of the problems typical of the tech illiterate at large. but they clearly are not as technical as they seem. might be the kind of people who can tell you how to reinstall a malfunctioning application, but they are not the kind of people who can direct you to a log file and interpret the error messages written there to figure out why its failing. in many cases they do not even have a viable supervisor to buck the call to or the wait time for that person is too damn long.
i would rather there be really good documentation to read on the thing that i can read in less time than the phone call would take, and might actually learn more about the thing in the process. the isp im on has horrible tech support, they like to tell me to do steps that will break my setups. eg telling me to reset my router to factory defaults and throw out settings that took months to hone to perfection. replacing with ai is probably a good thing, it can digest the whole of the documentation and not get hung up on questionable script items that require you do something drastic and potentially destructive.
