Hardware Bug In Raspberry Pi’s RP2350 Causes Faulty Pull-Down Behavior

The newly released RP2350 microcontroller has a confirmed new bug in the current A2 stepping, affecting GPIO pull-down behavior. Listed in the Raspberry Pi RP2350 datasheet as errata RP2350-E9, it involves a situation where a GPIO pin is configured as a pull-down with input buffer enabled. After this pin is then driven to Vdd (e.g. 3.3V) and then disconnected, it will stay at around 2.1 – 2.2 V for a Vdd of 3.3V. This issue was discovered by [Ian Lesnet] of [Dangerous Prototypes] while working on an early hardware design using this MCU.
The suggested workaround by Raspberry Pi is to enable the input buffer before a read, and disable it again immediately afterwards. Naturally, this is far from ideal workaround, and the solution that [Ian] picked was to add external pull-down resistors. Although this negates the benefits of internal pull-down resistors, it does fix the issue, albeit with a slightly increased board size and BOM part count.
As for the cause of the issue, Raspberry Pi engineer [Luke Wren] puts the blame on an external IP block vendor. With hindsight perhaps running some GPIO validation tests involving pull-up and pull-down configurations with and without input buffer set could have been useful, but we’re guessing they may be performed on future Pi chips. Maybe treating the RP2350 A0 stepping as an ‘engineering sample’ is a good idea for the time being, with A3 (or B0) being the one you may want to use in actual production.
In some ways this feels like déjà vu, as the Raspberry Pi 4 and previous SBCs had their own share of issues that perhaps might have been caught before production.
(Note: original text listed A0 as current stepping, which is incorrect. Text has been updated correspondingly)
The Pi hasn’t been a good buy since the 3. They coast by now on brand recognition and people who don’t know any better.
There are currently open issues against RPi’s Pico-feedback repo, MicroPython and the Arduino Pico port with open discussion on this particular errata being much greater in scope than currently documented. In particular it seems possible to stick a pin high without enabling pull-downs at all. A particularly sticky (ha) issue to diagnose and report back since it’s so utterly bizarre I sank days trying to find a bug in a PCB before finally having something to report.
Also the errata is in A2, which is the launch stepping, we’ve already had A0 and A1 in pre launch samples.
Thanks for the stepping info. It’s rather disturbing to find such basic glitches after two full respins, especially of the type which you are describing. Hopefully the full extent of the issue will become known soon, but so far it looks like it affects basically everything to do with pull-downs (and maybe pull-ups?) in the GPIO block?
“but so far it looks like it affects basically everything to do with pull-downs (and maybe pull-ups?) in the GPIO block?”
No, that’s what’s mentioned in issue 401 (https://github.com/raspberrypi/pico-feedback/issues/401) – it doesn’t look like pulldowns are required at all. There was a mention in the initial comments about it acting like a bus-hold – (“When a GPIO pin is an input with the pull-down resistor enabled, it acts like a bus hold.”) which might suggest that the issue is more just generically “don’t let inputs float, period, if you ever want to use them again.”
hardware is hard. internal pullups/downs are great, but have limited drive or sink capability, and pad models in verilog are terrible at simulating “actual” pullup/down behaviour in terms of actual analog phenomena.
