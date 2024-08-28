The proliferation of microcontrollers has made it easier than ever to add some smarts to a project, but sometimes there just isn’t enough space for headers on a board, or you feel a little silly soldering something that will get used to flash a program then languish inside your build. [Dima] wanted to make his boards easier to flash, and developed a PCB footprint and flashing tool pair that makes use of the mounting holes on his boards.
While some debugging tools might use a clamp or tape, [Dima] discovered that using sprung pins only on one side of the connector wedged his fixed locator pin (originally a 1 mm drill bit) into the hole removing the need for any other holding mechanism.
His original prototype worked so well that it took him some time to get back around to making a more reproducible design that didn’t involve fine soldering and superglue. After enlarging the contact pads and several iterations of 3D printing, he developed an interface connector that uses standard jumper wires and a steel rod to provide a sturdy and reliable connection for flashing boards with the corresponding footprint. He’s currently a little disappointed with the overall size of the connector though, and is soliciting feedback on how to make it smaller.
While [Dima]’s MCU of choice is the STM32, but this design should be applicable to any other microcontrollers using a five wire system, or you could take one off for USB. Having trouble finding the SWD points on an existing device? Try this method.
Thanks to [DjBiohazard] for the tip!
4 thoughts on “SWD Interface Simplifies Debugging”
WR-WST (490107670612) has dimensions for debugging purposes and 50 mating cycles, while accepting standard ribbon cable or strips of ready-made Mini-PV patch cable. Probably worth considering under the constraints set forth here.
It’s a kind of low force press-fit wire-to-board solution and the “SKEDD” contacts used press against via barrels without a static force holding the connector in place.
I think his first attempt with the pogo pins is the best version. It’s small so doesn’t need as large a footprint or exclusion zone as the latest version. Yes, there’s soldering and superglue, but if someone is building a board and wants to use this to program it, chances are they’re accustomed to soldering.
Yeah if I was going to reproduce this, I would probably stick with the pogo pins and rather than using 3D prints, I would use a small round PCB to solder the pogo pins with additional holes for the 1mm rod and the bolt. If the PCB wouldn’t hold everything in alignment well enough then I might add a 3D print and glue it to the PCB to give it more thickness where needed.
“His original prototype worked so well that it took him some time to get back around to making a more reproducible design that didn’t involve fine soldering and superglue.”
i love that. that’s one of my favorite patterns in prototyping. when you discover to your surprise, “actually i’m done!”
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)