What can you do with a cheap Linux machine with limited flash and only a single free GPIO line? Probably not much, but sometimes, just getting root to prove you can is the main goal of a project. If that happens to lead somewhere useful, well, that’s just icing on the cake.
Like many interesting stories, this one starts on AliExpress, where [Easton] spied some low-cost WiFi repeaters, the ones that plug directly into the wall and extend your wireless network another few meters or so. Unable to resist the siren song, a few of these dongles showed up in the mailbox, ripe for the hacking. Spoiler alert: although the attempt on the first device had some success by getting a console session through the UART port and resetting the root password, [Easton] ended up bricking the repeater while trying to install an OpenWRT image.
The second attempt, this time on a different but similar device, proved more fruitful. The rudimentary web UI provided no easy path in, although it did a pretty good job enumerating the hardware [Easton] was working with. With the UART route only likely to provide temptation to brick this one too, [Easton] turned to a security advisory about a vulnerability that allows remote code execution through a specially crafted SSID. That means getting root on these dongles is as simple as a
curl command — no hardware hacks needed!
As for what to do with a bunch of little plug-in Linux boxes with WiFi, we’ll leave that up to your imagination. We like [Easton]’s idea of running something like Pi-Hole on them; maybe Home Assistant would be possible, but these are pretty resource-constrained machines. Still, the lessons learned here are valuable, and at this price point, let the games begin.
4 thoughts on “Getting Root On Cheap WiFi Repeaters, The Long Way Around”
Excellent investigations and write-ups!
Curious about those unpopulated SOIC footprints near Ethernet.. I’m guessing PCB is designed to be flexible to support either integrated or discrete magnetics, but the RJ45 connectors look awfully small… is it possible they just skimped on that altogether? (I got away with that on an old project..)
Was also surprised that the antennas on black one at least APPEAR to be functional
Noticed that as well, I guess they completely skipped the magnetics, because it works without them anyway.
As for bricking, can’t one just dump the 8MB SOIC Flash and have a “save point” to return to if you mess it up?
The Part 2 link showed me that I have a YUGE deficit in my Linux skills!
