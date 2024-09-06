Ask Hackaday, What’s Next?

Writing for Hackaday involves drinking from the firehose of tech news, and seeing the latest and greatest of new projects and happenings in the world of hardware. But sometimes you sit back in a reflective mood, and ask yourself: didn’t this all used to be more exciting? If you too have done that, perhaps it’s worth considering how our world of hardware hacking is fueled, and what makes stuff new and interesting.
Hardware projects are like startup fads
Hardware projects are like startup fads, they follow the hype cycle. Take Nixie clocks for instance, they’re cool as heck, but here in 2024 there’s not so much that’s exciting about them. If you made one in 2010 you were the talk of the town, in 2015 everyone wanted one, but perhaps by 2020 yours was simply Yet Another Nixie Clock. Now you can buy any number of Nixie clock kits on Ali, and their shine has definitely worn off. Do you ever have the feeling that the supply of genuinely new stuff is drying up, and it’s all getting a bit samey? Perhaps it’s time to explore this topic.
I have a theory that hardware hacking goes in epochs, each one driven by a new technology. If you think about it, the Arduino was an epoch-defining moment in a readily available and easy to use microcontroller board; they may be merely a part and hugely superseded here in 2024 but back in 2008 they were nothing short of a revolution if you’d previously has a BASIC Stamp. The projects which an Arduino enabled produced a huge burst of creativity from drones to 3D printers to toaster oven reflow and many, many, more, and it’s fair to say that Hackaday owes its early-day success in no small part to that little board from Italy. To think of more examples, the advent of affordable 3D printers around the same period as the Arduino, the Raspberry Pi, and the arrival of affordable PCB manufacture from China were all similar such enabling moments. A favourite of mine are the Espressif Wi-Fi enabled microcontrollers, which produced an explosion of cheap Internet-connected projects. Suddenly having Wi-Fi went from a big deal to built-in, and an immense breadth of new projects came from those parts.
Tell us then, What’s new?
So back to 2024, and a Hackaday writer at her desk in the English countryside. 3D printers are still our bread and butter, but they’re on Amazon special offer these days. Small Linux boards are ten a penny, and microcontrollers that put the Arduino’s ATmega in the shade are only a few cents from China. It almost feels as though everything is mainstream, and all we’re getting are increments rather than huge leaps. I want new stuff again, I want exciting stuff!
Happily, the world of technology doesn’t stand still. We all know that the Next Big Thing is just around the corner, and our desire to make cool new stuff will be revitalised by it. But what will it be? My eyes are on ASIC fabrication, I think Tiny Tapeout must only be the start of perhaps the most exciting epoch of them all. But what do you think on the matter, where will your Next Big Thing come from? We’re really interested to hear your views in the comments.
Header image: The RepRap Mendel 3D printer, one of the more successful early affordable designs. Dkoukoul, CC BY-SA 3.0.
The wonder has gone because we have access to all info all the time, and even info that we don’t want to know, or haven’t had the opportunity to think about.
Creativity stems from boredom, as does curiosity. We are the first generation which has to contend with these issues
I hear what you’re saying and to some extent I agree, but I’d like to offer some counterpoints.
For me, much of that info is actually a source of wonder and inspiration. I spend a lot of time watching YouTube, where I get excited by videos with topics ranging from building tools, to understanding civil infrastructure, to learning more about physics and other sciences. I’ve been inspired to start building and modifying some shop tools, I’m planning to start using Plasticity to augment the designing I do with OpenSCAD, and I hope to experiment with photogrammetry within the next year. Not leading-edge, it’s exciting for me, and without access to that information, it likely wouldn’t be happening. (As a side note, Hackaday itself is part of “all info all the time”, and I dare say that it’s a source of wonder, inspiration, and motivation for a LOT of people).
Fair point – there’s a lot of distracting fluff ‘n’ stuff available 24/7. But by eschewing social media and limiting consumption of mainstream news media, I avoid the worst of it.
Boredom is one source of creativity. But if “necessity is the mother of invention”, then necessity must also be counted as a source of creativity. And much of what’s deemed necessity is really just desire. As for curiosity, stumbling upon a Veritasium video with an intriguing title piques my interest just as much as boredom ever has.
I suspect that the advent of broadcast radio, and then television, posed similar challenges in their time. For that matter, according to Marshall McLuhan, moveable type was its era’s version of the information overload you’re referring to. So “too much information” would seem to go back about seven centuries.
My apologies for straying so far from tech by introducing printing presses, radio, and TV. Oh, wait… ;-)
DIY pharmaceutical hacking – Four Thieves Vinegar Collective claims that $8400 worth of Hepatitis C treatment can be made at home for about $70 and epipens can be made for $30.
They have a suite of build instructions for microlabs and software.
And they’re definitely breaking the law.
https://fourthievesvinegar.org/
https://fourthievesvinegar.org/epipencil-autoinjector/
As we have “a lot” [TM] of information available to use on the Internet, maybe connecting the dots will be “incremental”. The amount of turdification also on the Internet makes connecting those dots much harder.
Pessimistically speaking [writing], that cruft will need to be reduced before “The Next Big Thing” [TM] can happen.
Because precision mechatronics and their control software are more or less off-the-shelf I think we’ll see a lot more “benchtop X” where X is a capability that used to require huge machines. The biohackers are creating benchtop gene sequencers, tissue printers, and drug blenders. Mechatronic body hackers are designing bodies to produce with benchtop CNC mills, printers, laser cutters, and vacuum curing bags for light and strong composite parts. Chip and optical hackers are building benchtop physical vapor deposition sputtering rigs, lithographic masks, and doping processes.
In general, I think we’ll see more people tune into the idea that it’s now possible to build fun and interesting projects using materials and parts created in their city instead of relying on a fragile supply chain.
No really valid reason they should cost 8400 usd when there is only at most 20usd in parts. Well except for the remainder of the cost is bookkeeper induced. I shouldn’t have to pay for the building they are produced in or the extreme amount of CFO benefits incurred.
I think the next big thing will come from “how” not “what”. e.g Arduino for me was the last big “how” (as in how we use microcontrollers).
The next big thing are robots. Especially the ones constructed by an AI and printed on your Maker 3D-printer.
