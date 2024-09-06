Have you ever scanned old negatives or print photographs? Then you’ve probably wondered about the resolution of your scanner, versus the resolution of what you’re actually scanning. Or maybe, you’ve looked at digital cameras, and wondered how many megapixels make up that 35mm film shot. Well [ShyStudios] has been pondering these very questions, and they’ve shared some answers.
The truth is that film doesn’t really have a specific equivalent resolution to a digital image, as it’s an analog medium that has no pixels. Instead, color is represented by photoreactive chemicals. Still, there are ways to measure its resolution—normally done in lines/mm, in the simplest sense.
[ShyStudios] provides a full explanation of what this means, as well as more complicated ways of interpreting analog film resolution. Translating this into pixel equivalents is messy, but [ShyStudios] does some calculations to put a 35mm FujiColor 200 print around the 54 megapixel level. Fancier films can go much higher.
Of course, there are limitations to film, and you have to use it properly. But still, it gives properly impressive resolution even compared to modern cameras. As it turns out, we’ve been talking about film a lot lately! Video after the break.
Thanks to [Stephen Walters] for the tip!
9 thoughts on “How Much Resolution Does Film Really Have?”
Twenty years ago SMPTE performed extensive testing about the
matter.
I went to a college that has a film school and once in a while they would get original prints of stuff and show them on period projectors. They had a print of Faust from, maybe the 1930’s? It was so crisp and sharp it looked better than the imax Star Wars of the time. Same thing with a creature from black lagoon from the 50’s IIRC. It was really surprising what crazy good resolution old film has/had.
When digitizing professional 35mms slides of wildlife, we decided that more than 3000*5000 wasn’t worthwhile because there was no point in digitizing the grain structure.
Just saw an original print of Lawrence of Arabia on 70mm film pat a local theater and the image was so sharp and crisp it looked like it was shot yesterday. Minus the occasional scratch marks and dust.
I have taken many tens of thousands of film pics, and never used 200iso film.
The more interesting number in this video is that kodak t-max 100 was 138megapixel (A film I sued a lot) – and can confirm that when I enlarged that to poster size it did look better than what I get from many digital cameras..
And I’d be using f1.2 or so…
H&W Control film was Agfa Copex used with H&W Control developer and would really run these numbers up.
Isn’t it more effective to blow the image/frame up first, then digitize ? Then the resolution becomes limited by the material used which the image is stored on i.e. the film material itself rather than the image resolution. Thus the best resolution will depending on the relative size of the surface imperfections/perforations on the film itself.
This is a very complicated topic. The practical resolving power of film is far less than the simple number convey. The MTF curves are created from exceptionally perfect sources. Something akin to chrome plated glass being contact printed in a laboratory. This situation is so ideal and abstract that it is not applicable. Some of the measurements are creating line-pairs small enough the film grain should be a problem.
The reality is that the lens is going to limit the quality of the image hitting the film.
I work with a lot of film, for photographed film a 1/2 frame image can be fully captured at a digital scanning resolution of 4k. That is still really impressive, but can be eclipsed by practical detail in a micro 4/3’s digital camera.
For the same back-plane area digital captures more detail. Films advantage is that negative can be HUGE in comparison to a digital sensor. There isn’t a digital equivalent to large format film or imax film.
Since optics are going to be the limit by area increasing the area increases the practical physical possible resolution.
Film has lots of amazing things going for it but absolute resolution per unit area is not superior to modern digital imaging.
Those line pair counts assume a high contrast of 1000:1. It’s rare to have such contrast in real world. That’s why there is another measurement, for contrast of 1,6:1. So real life photograph with Fuji Color 200 has digital resolution of 21,5 megapixels. That’s typical value for 35mm color film. Now, if we pick a film that has lower ISO, it’s resolution rises because grains become smaller, and require more light for their photochemical reaction to occur. So for the same level of brightness one needs bigger aperture and slower speed, which flattens focus plane and makes camera more sensitive to any type of vibration. On the other hand faster, high ISO film has bigger grains, and thus lower resolution, but requires much less light.
In the end 35mm film is no better than modern mirrorless camera in terms of resolution. And the higher the ISO, the worse it gets. However, that higher resolution at high contrast has one practical use: storing lots of data in small space. Microfilm, microfiches and microdots all rely on that higher line density. Properly stored these media will stand the test of time better than any digital storage solution we currently use.
Someone mentioned that old film movies look much better than modern, digital ones. The reason is that even 21,5 megapixels 35mm film is 2,5 times more than 4k digital video at 8,3 megapixels. And 70mm film quadruples that. And the more contrasting image, the better the details – another advantage of film.
One last thing: does it really matter? We watch our digital images on digital screens that have lower resolution than the images themselves. When printing, we don’t use 6200DPI, and we don’t print large formats, usually. For example National Geographic magazine, known for its quality images is printed at about 150DPI. A photo printed with resolution of 400DPI on A4 size sheet has resolution of 11,56 megapixels. 400DPI for A4 was recommended to me as a compromise between file size and variability of human eyesight. Epson suggests to go as low as 240DPI, that’s about 7 megapixels. So yeah, in most cases high pixel count doesn’t really matter…
