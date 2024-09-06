Hackaday Podcast Episode 287: Raspberry Pi Woes, Blacker Than Black, And Printing With Klipper

Elliot Williams is back from vacation, and he and Al Williams got together to talk about the best Hackaday posts from the last week. Of course, the Raspberry Pi RP2350 problem generated a bit of discussion.

On a lighter note, they saw laser lawn care, rooting WiFi devices, and some very black material made from wood. Need more current-sinking capability from a 555? They talked about that, too, along with a keyboard you use with your feet.

The guys had a lot to say about Klipper, why you might want to move your 3D printer to it, and the FCC’s stance on ham radio antennas in restricted neighborhoods. Oh, and don’t forget to play “What’s that Sound?”

