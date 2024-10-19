Hackaday Hacked!

Well, that was “fun”. Last week, we wrote a newsletter post about the state of Hackaday’s comments. We get good ones and bad ones, and almost all the time, we leave you all up to your own devices. But every once in a while, it’s good to remind people to be nice to our fellow hackers who get featured here, because after all they are the people doing the work that gives us something to read and write about. The whole point of the comment section is for you all to help them, or other Hackaday readers who want to follow in their footsteps.
Someone decided to let loose a comment-reporting attack. It works like this: you hit the “report comment” button on a given comment multiple times from multiple different IP addresses, and our system sends the comments back to moderation until a human editor can re-approve them. Given the context of an article about moderation, most everyone whose comment disappeared thought that we were behind it. When more than 300 comments were suddenly sitting in the moderation queue, our weekend editors figured something was up and started un-flagging comments as fast as they could. Order was eventually restored, but it was ugly for a while.
We’ve had these attacks before, but probably only a handful of times over the last ten years, and there’s basically nothing we can do to prevent them that won’t also prevent you all from flagging honestly abusive or spammy comments. (For which, thanks! It helps keep Hackaday’s comments clean.) Why doesn’t it happen all the time? Most of you all are just good people. Thanks for that, too!
But despite the interruption, we got a good discussion started about how to make a comment section thrive. A valid critique of our current system that was particularly evident during the hack is that the reported comment mechanism is entirely opaque. A “your comment is being moderated” placeholder would be a lot nicer than simply having the comment disappear. We’ll have to look into that.
You were basically divided down the middle about whether an upvote/downvote system like on Reddit or Slashdot would serve us well. Those tend to push more constructive comments up to the top, but they also create a popularity contest that can become its own mini-game, and that’s not necessarily always a good thing. Everyone seemed pretty convinced that our continuing to allow anonymous comments is the right choice, and we think it is simply because it removes a registration burden when someone new wants to write something insightful.
What else? If you could re-design the Hackaday comment section from scratch, what would you do? Or better yet, do you have any examples of similar (tech) communities that are particularly well run? How do they do it?
We spend our time either writing and searching for cool hacks, or moderating, and you can guess which we’d rather. At the end of the day, our comments are made up of Hackaday readers. So thanks to all of you who have, over the last week, thought twice and kept it nice.
15 thoughts on “Hackaday Hacked!”
U wot m8?
Article reported for giving hope
Requests
1. Ability to edit
2. If a comment is deleted, the non-offensive replies DO NOT get deleted
3. It’s funny that when a comment or comment tree is deleted the total number of comments doesn’t change so you can easily tell when like half the comments got wiped out – keep that.
Perhaps a placeholder could be put up in place of the deleted comment, such as something saying “Comment Deleted”, or something like that. It would make such instances easier to follow for anyone who came along too late to see the original comment.
I’ve accidentally hit Report comment a few times when I wanted to reply. By the time the “wrong color” cue popped up in my brain, the click command was already sent to my fingers.
Sorry!
Happens to me too. My brain sees the “R” and interprets it as “reply”.
Moving the report link (maybe to the top?) might fix this.
Also, telling it to save my info for next time doesn’t work. Don’t know if this is some interaction with my GDPR selection that I vaguely recall making, or a browser setting (iOS/Safari), or what, but it makes me comment less and I’m too lazy to chase it down.
Might help to put a “really? y/n” popup on the report button, perhaps with a “why?” field.
Some time ago the comment function worked on my laptop for a short time*), I didn’t change anything, not even restarted the browser. That was great, since the laptop has a real keyboard, and the auxiliary tablet I have to use now doesn’t. I don’t know if there was an update on the server side or a hiccup on the user side, though, but this seems the right place to mention it.
*) now there is a placeholder with a link to jetpack.wordpress.com, as was before, instead of the text fields
Perhaps an “Are you certain?” dialog box could be helpful for reporting comments.
I love the commitment to anonymous comments. Not having to keep track of a password or key and/or worrying that it will be leaked is wonderful peaceofmind.
Editing would be nice. Tho, I occasionally appreciate the finality of the “Comment” button since it promotes careful rereading and proofreading.
Perhaps a bit of lite markdown for formatting? With an option to read in plaintext for console browsing.
I very much appreciate the commitment to human moderation. Without AGI, programmable moderation will never understand the nuance of language well enough to distinguish when someone is being malicious or mistaken or just misunderstood, (let alone being jailbroken and wreaking havok across the site). By all means hang on to the spam filters and the tools you’re using to make the job easier, but by Crom, please keep those jobs in the capable hands of us ape-cousins for now.
I too would like to see an upvote/downvote, but not necessarily rearrange or prioritize comments depending on that. Along with that I’d like to see a “Ha Ha” button for all the hilarious and clever replies.
Basically wouldn’t change anything.
Editing requires authentication, leads to other things, and really: who cares? You screw up, say something wrong, whatever. I’m human, I eff up all the time.
Upvote/downvote just leads to the mini game like you said.
Only thing is maybe add a confirmation to report. That’s it.
I agree. Sometimes I realize I’ve made a spelling error or wanted to add something where editing would be nice… But at the cost of adding authentication to the comments sections, I’d stick to the way it is… We’ll get by :) .
No up/down vote for me. No need.
Leave the way it is.
Don’t use WordPress. Force a cookie along with a fingerprinting script. Block cloud providers.Geofence IPs allowing trusted countries and territories. Block useragents and inspect Chrome’s for useragent randomization. Allowlist previous good IPs after approval. Use regex to block content. Consider captchas. Use hidden form inputs. Hire more professionals. The list goes on, but I don’t like fighting WordPress’ editor.
The “web version of the newsletter” link this 2024 article is a part of goes to an undated page whose content appears to have been last updated in 2020, including all of the links off of said page? Either the link is the wrong one or something isn’t updating like you think on that newsletter sight. I didn’t see any controls for going to latest, etc., either.
Anonymous commenting is good. I have, very occasionally, posted comments that I thought would be helpful here, and on basically no other sites in many many years. It’s not entirely about the registration burden, though that is a big part of it. Another part is that it soothes my social anxiety.
