So you’ve built a fine kite, taken it to the beach, and let it ride the wind aloft on a spool of line. Eventually it has to come down, and the process of reeling all that line that was so easily paid out is likely a bigger chore than you care to face. What to do?
If you’re like [Matt Bilsky], the answer is simple: build a motorized kite reel to bring it back in painlessly. Of course what’s simple in conception is often difficult to execute, and as the second video below shows, [Matt] went through an extensive design and prototype phase before starting to create parts. Basic questions had to be answered, such as how much torque would be needed to reel in the kite, and what were the dimensions of a standard kite string reel. With that information and a cardboard prototype in hand, the guts of a cordless drill joined a bunch of 3D-printed parts to form the running gear. We really liked the research that went into the self-reversing screw used to evenly wind the string across the spool; who knew that someone could do a doctoral dissertation on yarn-winding? Check out the “Reeler-Inner” in action in the first, much shorter video below.
With some extra power left from the original drill battery, [Matt] feature-crept a bit with the USB charger port and voltmeter, but who can blame him? Personally, we’d have included a counter to keep track of how much line is fed out; something like this printer filament counter might work, as long as you can keep the sand out of it.
5 thoughts on “Automatic Rewinder Makes Kite Retrieval A Breeze”
Nicely done project.
TLDR: Twenty years ago a boy makes a sketchy kite string “puller-inner” using a toy motor. Fast forward to present day and he builds a much better one. It winds kite string like a boss. But wait, there’s more!
– Thomas
With the wind pulling with some constant force during the wind in, after 50 or 100 layers are on the spool, what is the radial force seen by the surface of the spool?
Isn’t it tangential force = torque / radius ?
Since the 70’s I remember them using a motorized string hauler on RC gliders, run the string out a few hundred feet and hit the juice. Same as them using small motors with rubber cups on them to start RC motor based planes. Now of course they have RC internal turbo prop planes that require putting a long shaft into the engine to start it.
Neat fun project and I like how he’s completed a childhood invention!
The guide where the line goes through would wear pretty fast, perhaps add a metal plate or loop screwed to the winder.
Also could do with some holes in the base to clip onto a chest belt or if on the ground, push tent pegs through… the thought of having a sudden gust of wind sending the winder bouncing down the beach (with charging phone attached) would be a little annoying :)