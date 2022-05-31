Junk I Bought: My PSU Just Won’t Do

I have an Acer monitor that I’ve owned for around 15 years, and thanks to my having paid extra at the time for the model sporting a DVI socket for HDMI compatibility it still finds a place as one of my desktop monitors. It has a power brick that supplies it with 1 2V at 4.5 A, and over the years this has developed an annoying whine. Something’s loose in the magnetics, and I really should replace it. So off to AliExpress I went, and dropped in an order for a 12 V, 5 A power brick.
It’s No Heavyweight
These units are pretty standard, a box about 130 mm by 60 mm with an IEC socket at one end and a trailing cable at the other for the low voltage. I’ve had enough of them pass through my hands over the years to know what to expect, so I was dismayed to find when I received my PSU that it was suspiciously light. 86 g compared to the around 250 g I’d expect, so I began to smell a rat. Time for a teardown, and a descent into the world of small switch-mode mains power supplies.
Normally it should be easier to break into Fort Knox than to crack open a mains power supply, because for safety they are ultrasonic welded together. The few times I’ve done it have required some Dremel time and a bit of swearing, so when this case turned out to open fairly easily by levering with a screwdriver it was evident this wasn’t a high-quality item. Sure enough my suspicions were confirmed, for there inside was a much smaller board. It’s clear this isn’t a 5 A power supply, so just what have I received?
For A Fake, It Could Be Worse
On the board were the components I’d expect for a small switch-mode mains PSU. Rectifier, electrolytic capacitor, control chip, opto-isolator, ferrite transformer. It’s a through-hole board, and unlike with some plug-top chargers the designer has given them plenty of space. Flipping it over and there’s a reasonably healthy 6.25 mm of physical isolation between the two sides, with an additional milled slot beneath the opto-isolator. I can’t comment on the quality of the transformer without prising it apart, but maybe it could be a little more chunky.
The board itself could even be reasonable, even if it’s in a flimsy box wired with dubious hair-thin conductors and secured only by a sticky tab. Zooming in on the chip I found a CSC7224, a little 18 W 8-pin DIP. It’s a generic chip that’s available from more than one Chinese manufacturer, and it implements a pretty straightforward switch-mode PSU. It seems to follow the circuit in the data sheet pretty closely except for the mains filter, meaning that it’s probably a working and not scarily unsafe 12 V supply module. If I needed one good for 1.5 A I’d be happy.
So I’ve been taken for a ride by a supplier on the other side of the world, and for your entertainment and edification I’ve turned it into a Hackaday article. Props to AliExpress for this, when I raised a dispute with photo and description of the hardware they did a no-questions refund. What can I take away from this, other than a warning not to play random PSU roulette again? The first thing is that, from the point of view of the manufacturer, it’s too cheap even to be a successful fake product. If I can tell by its weight that it’s fake the minute I pick it up then they’ve failed, so I’m curious as to why they didn’t make it a bit more convincing by putting a bit more weight in it. At least the chip has overcurrent protection built in, so it will simply refuse to serve 5 A rather than burst into flames.
Thus I’ve opened myself up for ridicule in the comments, and evidently I should have shelled out a little bit more. Have any of you ever been ambushed by a fake PSU?
I never thought my VR-monitor failing could have something to do with a fake PSU but that explains a lot. I feel both relieved and dumb… thanks.
When I need a power brick, I go to the local second hand store. They’ve got bins full of them. And any brand you like.
I occasionally swing by a tech dumpster at my local university. I have many spares of so, so many things.
the sad thing about our time is that random PSU roulette might still be the only choice. it’s hard to find a vendor so reputable that you don’t expect a detectable rate of duds and frauds. most of the online vendors (newegg, amazon, walmart) are working hard to put disreputable suppliers in front of the end user, and i can’t imagine best buy et al are immune to it
I get them from digikey / mouser / etc electronics suppliers, yes they cost more, but I don’t have to waste time and worry about the 1.99$ 12 volt 10 amp power adapter that weighs less than the box it came in
+1 for reputable distributors like DigiKey and Mouser.
I was just tasked with scrapping a bunch of machines at work and they all have high quality external 12v 5.5a supplies. Pay for shipping and you’re more than welcome to one.
the only time I have received a cheap power supply is when it came with something (like for instance my little CNC3018), first thing I do is cut the cable(s) off it and chuck it in the bin
I would suspect the cables too — even the IEC one, as having not enough copper in them. It would seem that either Chinese manufacturers are “bad at math” (euphemism for stupid), or they don’t (morally) care since there is no serious consequence when “caught”. I had a 2.5A 12V supply die in a few months on a 0.8A max LED load. There must have been too much ripple as the HV filter cap dried out then blew an diode open (no fuse). The USA went through a period like that back in the early 20th century, and there are still some that try to get away with it. Many early Japanese products were lousy. Once there are consequences, they will “straighten up” and do better.
I bought a 2TB flash drive on Amazon, knowing that it had to be fake at its $15 price. I got it then spent about 4 hours searching the web for an analysis tool (way harder than it should be!), then spent nearly two days on testing (but no standing over it, just in elapsed test time). As best as I can tell, it was really a 250GB drive. Of course, Amazon refunded me, but it was still for sale 3 weeks later. Now, it’s listed as “unavailable” — no warning or “get your refund” notice: https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B09KNJCC33
It’s no different than most of our politics right now — just do or say anything and you will likely get away with it because there is no law that “ACURATELY DESCRIBES THAT SPECIFIC CRIME” on the books. Clearly, morals don’t matter.
You are not being exposed, everybody has bought the wrong part at least once. This was just a reminder / lesson that some things are not to be bought at some places if you expect a determined level of quality.
That’s easy! Cut off the cords and attach them to capable power supply!
That was supposed to be a reply to [RunnerPack] (below).
It made for an interesting writeup with no real surprises. For that sort of thing, I ask nicely at the recycler where I am currently hauling my excess to, and they will almost always let me select one or two out of a box of 50 or so. I tend to select units marked with Dell or some known major brand, and almost always have great luck.
This being HaD, a good follow-up article would be about modifications to such a supply to get the nameplate (or other desired) wattage out of it.
I just paid Amazon $26 for what they claim is a genuine Dell supply for my laptop. Seems a fair price if true. Should it turn out otherwise, I can always send it back and try again :-)
Interesting that people use AliExpress . I normally find what I need from a vendor right here in the States. Thanks for re-affirming my thoughts on that site!
I buy all kinds of things on AliExpress, and almost always am extremely pleased. Every ESP8266 board I have ever used has come from them, usb to serial adapters, and so forth. Probably a good guideline is that if you are buying circuit boards and stuff intended for the “hacker” market, you will be OK. Things that target the everyday consumer (like the power supply now being discussed), all bets are off. All of the ARM boards I play with (Orange Pi and such) have come from AliExpress and are top quality. The only downside is the 2 to 3 week wait, but generally the savings makes that worth it. Plan ahead and stock up! Buy STM32 boards 10 at a time, etc.
I Google the specs and try my hardest to find a name brand supply, say dell, and or modify it if I have to, I’ve seen to many power supplies go melty or smokey or straight up damage whatever they are powering to ever risk it these days. My favourite was one my mum bought off Amazon for a monitor, would wipe out her WiFi when powered, the emissions must have been horrific. It also smelled melty.
“”Thus I’ve opened myself up for ridicule in the comments,””
Yah, what were you thinking, buying an Acer????
Just kidding, they’ve been pretty solid post about 2005… they had a rough patch before that. If I threw a rock from my seat here, it would have a high chance of hitting something from them.
I have been on a kick to replace as many barrel plug DC power supplies as I can with usb-c pd triggers, a la
https://old.reddit.com/r/Photoassistants/comments/m8u25a/pd_trigger_cables_usbc_power_all_the_things/
The 60W this monitor needs isn’t too much for a decent usb-c adapter to put out…
I go to Goodwill, monitors, power supplies, keyboards….
I like the split keybaoards, so i have a couple of spares.
Is it new? No. Does it work? Yes. Keeps it out of the landfill.
Did it need a cleanup? Yes. Now it looks new, is already breoken
in without the stiffness of a new keyboard.
If you have a Goodwill or other secondhand store near you, it’s worth a look.
