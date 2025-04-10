Ask Hackaday: What’s A Sun-Like Star?

Is a bicycle like a motorcycle? Of course, the answer is it is and it isn’t. Saying something is “like” something else presupposes a lot of hidden assumptions. In the category “things with two wheels,” we have a winner. In the category “things that require gasoline,” not so much. We’ve noticed before that news stories about astronomy often talk about “sun-like stars” or “Earth-like planets.” But what does that really mean? [Paul Gilster] had the same questions, if you want to read his opinion about it.

[Paul] mentions that even textbooks can’t agree. He found one that said that Centauri A was “sun-like” while Centauri B was sometimes considered sun-like and other times not. So while Paul was looking at the examples of press releases and trying to make sense of it all, we thought we’d just ask you. What makes a star like our sun? What makes a planet like our planet?

Part of the problem is we don’t really know as much as we would like about other planets and their stars. We know more than we used to, of course. Still, it would be like wondering if the motorcycle was like that distant point of light. Maybe.

This is one of those things that seems deceptively simple until you start thinking about it. Is a planet Earth-like if it is full of water? What if it is totally covered in water? What if there’s no life at all? But life isn’t it, either. Methane-breathing silicon-based life probably doesn’t live on Earth-like planets.

Maybe Justice Potter Stewart was on to something when he said, “I know it when I see it!” Unfortunately, that’s not very scientific.

So what do you think? What’s a sun-like star? What’s an Earth-like planet? Discuss in the comments.

Don’t even get us started on super-earths, whatever they are. We are learning more about our neighbors every day, though.