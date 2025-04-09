Vibe coding is the buzzword of the moment. What is it? The practice of writing software by describing the problem to an AI large language model and using the code it generates. It’s not quite as simple as just letting the AI do your work for you because the developer is supposed to spend time honing and testing the result, and its proponents claim it gives a much more interactive and less tedious coding experience. Here at Hackaday, we are pleased to see the rest of the world catch up, because back in 2023, we were the first mainstream hardware hacking news website to embrace it, to deal with a breakfast-related emergency.
Jokes aside, though, the fad for vibe coding is something which should be taken seriously, because it’s seemingly being used in enough places that vibe coded software will inevitably affect our lives. So here’s the Ask Hackaday: is this a clever and useful tool for making better software more quickly, or a dangerous tool for creating software nobody quite understands, containing bugs which could cause a disaster?
Our approach to writing software has always been one of incrementally building something from the ground up, which satisfies the need. Readers will know that feeling of being in touch with how a project works at all levels, with a nose for immediately diagnosing any problems that might occur. If an AI writes the code for us, the feeling is that we might lose that connection, and inevitably this will lead to less experienced coders quickly getting out of their depth. Is this pessimism, or the grizzled voice of experience? We’d love to know your views in the comments. Are our new AI overlords the new senior developers? Or are they the worst summer interns ever?
9 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Vibe Coding”
Personally, I’ve found that going through the thought process well enough to articulate it for an AI to grok is like 90% of the mental effort of designing a program anyway. You need to think about the problem, think about how you want to solve the problem, think about the interface and abstraction you want to set up, and do the pseudo-coding (i.e. explaining yourself to genAI). What AI helps with is just the ‘busywork’ anyway. Thinking about the problem and your architecture and interface approach to it is like 90% of the battle. Writing out the code is the remaining 10%.
I suppose I do like AI for dealing with languages that I hate dealing with myself. Like bash scripts, javascript, and python.
From my recent experince with AI getting 19 out of 20 attempts wrong. Worse than the worst summer intern.
The answers look okay at first glance, enough that supposed experts will say “that’s amazing”. Queue painful argument about why it isnt right before you can fix the screw ups.
LLMs are the wrong approach for a lot of things.
So far, I’ve found GitHub Copilot to be good for 10-20% performance boost, depending on the complexity of the code base. I tried it at work after my employer bought everyone a subscrription, and liked it enough to buy my own subscription for personal projects.
I mostly just use the autocomplete aspect… You have to be pretty adept at evaluating its suggestions, because the majority of them are trash. But if you can evaluate at a glance and just keep typing, the bad suggestions have no impact, and the good ones save a bit of time. About 1 in 50 are something I prefer to what I was planning to write, and that feels like magic.
The chat UI has been equally hit-or-miss. Sometimes it doesn’t understand what I want, sometimes it seems to understand but suggests something that doesn’t actually work… but with that approach, the time spent formulating the question and reading the answer is not trivial enough to ignore.
I’ve heard that some of the other tools are great for bootstrapping new projects, but haven’t had a new project to try them with yet.
Anyway, the “vibe coding” idea sounds like wishful thinking today, but I’m intrigued by the trajectory things are on. The reasoning / chain-of-thought stuff has given me vastly better results than the ChatGPT hallucination factory that kicked off the LLM craze, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens when that gets merged with an IDE and a code base.
Grok and Gemini 2.5 are super useful to create a solid framework that can be expanded upon. I often create the structure and then feed individual function back to the AI to keep writing the details. Overall, all the manual labor like error checking, parsing, APIs, and so on, is easily done by the AI while the construction of the app itself is done in words by me. I like that approach a lot as, at least for me personally, the tools have gotten so good that the code they output is better than my own in a fraction of the time.
Obviously, I still need to understand and follow along to make the most use of the tool but that’s the same with a hammer and a nail. Without understand how to use the tool and what the architecture needs to be, the house won’t be stable or can’t be built at all.
all typos are powered by my auto-correction AI and probably cost me 2% of my battery life.
Agree with many of the comments above.
For me, a hobbyist programmer (but technically competent and comfortable with computers) and using Python for programs just for me, I’ve found Grok to be HUGELY useful. In the past, I knew a small amount of python but had to Google very often to learn how to accomplish a specific task in python. That often involved reading lots of example code across many websites with most of the examples NOT being relevant to my need.
Now, I describe in detail a function I need to Grok to code and then inspect and use its output. If the code doesn’t generate what I want or kicks out an error, I give my program output and error messages back to Grok (along with my perspectives on what went wrong) and it almost always nails the solution.
My productivity is up I would guess 25-50X. I had written a custom web scraper by the old method a few years ago for something specific I wanted to do … it took me several weeks of painstaking hand coding. I recently worked on something similar with the new method and got it done in a day or two.
For me, the VIBE programming method has been revolutionary and door opening.
Never use here. As said above trying to articulate something …. but by that time, I can write the code. To me it’s a cop out for wanna-be programmers rather than put in the time to learn by education and experience…. If programming is the discipline you want to learn of course. On the other hand, search engines are the cats meow. Search for function or technique or example how to use ‘x’ and ‘there it is’. Works great. Way faster than looking it up in a book like we used to do. Anyway, no need for ‘so called’ AI in my programming tool box or life for that matter. I am not into moving toward more idiocracy in society… Note, I am reading a book on the history of Calculus from 1939 and revised in 1949. Yes just for fun. The author uses words on just about every other page that I have to go look up in a dictionary (and yes the words are there). It seems my education wasn’t as broad when it came to the use of words as back then. Giving me a glimpse of where we are heading I think….
I recently tried Copilot’s typealong autocomplete feature on some safety-critical embedded firmware. Naturally, I audited the heck out of the thing. It was absolutely correct 90% of the time, and the rest was mistakes that could easily have killed people. Biggest one was when it offered up a fairly long function to control the operation of a solenoid valve. It assumed that logical high was “valve closed” and low was “open”. This was very much not the case.
Like all generative AI stuff, Copilot’s output is only useful in situations where quality isn’t a concern.
I’ve found that it is very useful for generating individual routines, particularly when I carefully have it make the building blocks that I’m going to have it assemble later. It is also great for introducing me to capabilities of APIs that I’ve never really dug into. That said, I need to carefully look over its code because it does some crazily inefficient things if you let it… bit operations by converting the bytes into strings and applying boost regex? seriously? I’ve never had success letting it build above the small module level. The time to quality check and correct its code is just longer than it would take for me to write it myself.
