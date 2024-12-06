Retro Computer Goes Back To The 1950s

When tackling a retrocomputing project, plenty of us will go back to a place like the 80s and restore something like a Commodore64 or Apple II. These computers were very popular and have plenty of parts and documentation available. Fewer will go back to the Intel 8008 or even 4004 era which were the first integrated circuit chips commercially available. But before even those transistor-based computers is a retrocomputing era rarely touched on: the era of programmable vacuum tube machines. [Mike] has gone back to the 1950s with this computer which uses vacuum tubes instead of transistors.

https://thetubecomputer.com/