Raspberry Pi just dropped the new Raspberry Pi 500, which like its predecessor puts the similarly named SBC into a keyboard. In a detailed review and teardown video, [Jeff Geerling] goes over all the details, and what there is to like and not like about this new product.
Most of the changes relative to the RP400 are as expected, with the change to the same BCM2712 SoC as on the Raspberry Pi 5, while doubling the RAM to 8 GB and of course you get the soft power button. As [Jeff] discovers with the teardown, the odd thing is that the RP500 PCB has the footprints for an M.2 slot, as seen on the above image, but none of the components are populated.
Naturally, [Jeff] ordered up some parts off Digikey to populate these footprints, but without luck. After asking Raspberry Pi, he was told that these footprints as well as those for a PoE feature are there for ‘flexibility to reuse the PCB in other contexts’. Sadly, it seems that these unpopulated parts of the board will have to remain just that, with no M.2 NVMe slot option built-in. With the price bump to $90 from the RP400’s $70 you’ll have to do your own math on whether the better SoC and more RAM is worth it.
In addition to the RP500 itself, [Jeff] also looks at the newly launched Raspberry Pi Monitor, a 15.6″ IPS display for $100. This unit comes with built-in speakers and VESA mount, but as [Jeff] notes in his review, using this VESA mount also means that you’re blocking all the ports, so you have to take the monitor off said VESA mount if you want to plug in or out any cables.
9 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi 500 And The Case Of The Missing M.2 Slot”
Honestly what is the problem with connecting SSD disk via USB? Typical 20eur disk frame can easily max out whole USB3 5Gpbs connection and supports TRIM & stuff in Linux without any kernel hacks. Just don’t by any Chinese Aliexpress stuff.
Those frames have no problem with real write speeds of a few hunderds MB/s. I can’t imagine that you can utilize even just 150MB/s. There’s no network for that or other use case on RPi.
“Honestly what is the problem with connecting SSD disk via USB?”
No problem at all, unless you want the computer to be totally standalone except for a monitor and power supply. Having to add an external drive makes the thing less portable and less convenient. And given that there’s both space for an M2 drive and an actual footprint for it, the fact that you can’t use one is disappointing. For me, it would make the difference between purchasing one and not doing so.
Why don’t we just run laptops using a USB connected drive as it’s boot drive? Or a desktop too?
This is meant to be an all in one system, having to connect an external drive shouldn’t be necessary, especially when the hardware can handle a M.2 SSD and the PCB has the footprint for one.
1) The latency of usb is significantly worse, such that USB3 can only get about 40 MBps 4k-q1t1 when I tried it on a few different enclosures. I believe USB2 has a bit more latency, and got like 20 or 30 in the same test. Not sure if hubs can make it any worse than that. USB4 and thunderbolt would beat that if they were an option, but a m.2 slot is still the most straightforward way to provide a pcie link to a m.2 ssd. And it doesn’t need lots of lanes of the latest pcie generation or anything, we’re not chasing peak bandwidth here.
2) USB devices can and do have hiccups that I’d rather my main drive did not have.
3) I’d rather my main drive wasn’t an external dongle hanging off the side.
Dang! It was certainly worth a try. I respect the gumption to simply grab a component and solder it on and try it before calling the company to ask if it’s hooked up, that’s cool
It still may work with more of the circuit completed—a couple other people are going to have a go in the next week or so. We’ll see how they get along! I am certainly a noob at SMD soldering, so that didn’t help either lol.
I’d assume that the PCB is indeed complete, so getting all the relevant components on there would help :) Finding out the right components for e.g. a voltage rail’s IC might be interesting if it’s not known what IC Raspberry Pi had in mind, but there are always solutions to be found.
Can’t wait to see what others come up with here :)
I appreciate it when the OG checks in to answer questions.
Thanks!
I just ordered one of these as it is in stock. Rather than have a RPI5 and keyboard sitting on my workbench for times when I need to make a new OS disk, I can just have the RPI 500 on the shelf ready to go. Note this used to not be a problem as I configured new rpis or just new OS drives via SSH before as default user/password was available. But one can’t now without jumping through hoops as no initial user is generated. Easier to just initially use keyboard/monitor/rpi5 to ‘setup’ an initial user and then go headless and use SSH for final configuration.
Always thought the 400 (and now 500) motherboard (discard the keyboard) could be used in a project as all the connectors are on one side. I just haven’t run into that ‘project’ yet!
