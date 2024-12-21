The Swiss Army knife is the most well-known multitool, combining a bunch of functionality into a compact package. [Jeff Gough] decided to build a custom example featuring a selection of his favorite tools.
He documents the build in a video series on YouTube (see below). [Jeff] decided to take on the project as a gift for his mother after she’d mentioned she’d wanted a Swiss Army-style knife with a horse’s hoof tool and finished in the classic shade of British Racing Green.
[Jeff] starts by disassembling an existing knife, taking care not to damage it in the process. He then makes and installs multiple custom tools, including the aforementioned horse hoof tool and a RADAR/NKS key for opening disabled toilets in the UK. He even crafts a bespoke Philips head screwdriver, too. Finally, he assembles everything back together and gives the build a beautiful green finish.
A Swiss Army knife can be a neat gift, but it’s even nicer when it’s got a personal touch like this one. We’ve featured some other nifty multitools before, too. Not all Swiss Army knives actually contain a, you know, knife. No kidding.
One thought on “Building A Custom Swiss Army Knife”
maybe swiss pocket knife is too small, but if you add an ethernet rj-45 crimper to leatherman wave it would be something useful. Something I would like. Many times I wrote to them to add it, there are multitools for electricians but for computer people no more.
