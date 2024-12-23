E-Paper Anniversary Counter Is A Charming Gift With Minimal Power Draw

[Lonyelon] wanted to build an anniversary gift for his girlfriend. He decided to say it with e-Paper, a wise choice given its persistence and longevity.

The project is an anniversary calendar. It displays a counter of the total time the couple has been together, measured in years, months, days, and hours—so it’s remarkably precise. [Lonyelon] also programmed it to display additional counters to create plenty of additional fun anniversaries—the couple can celebrate milestones like their 1000th day together, for example. It also cycles through a range of cute messages and displays photos of the couple together.

The code is on Github for the curious. The build is based around a LilyGO e-Paper display with an onboard ESP32 microcontroller. [Lonyelon] paired this with a 2,500 mAh battery. It lasts for ages because the device is programmed to update only every 20 minutes, spending the rest of its time in deep sleep. Since it’s an e-Paper display, it uses zero power when it’s not being updated, so it’s the perfect technology for this application.

It’s a simple project that comes from the heart—the core of any beautiful gift. In fact, some of the coolest projects we feature were built as gifts for romantic partners, family members, or even our fellow hackers. If you’ve been cooking up your own neat build, please let us know on the tipsline!