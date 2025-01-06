We are deeply intuitively familiar with our everyday physical world, so it was perhaps a bit of a surprise when researchers discovered a blind spot in our intuitive physical reasoning: it seems humans are oddly terrible at judging knot strength.
What does this mean, exactly? According to researchers, people were consistently unable to tell when presented with different knots in simple applications and asked which knot was stronger or weaker. This failure isn’t because people couldn’t see the knots clearly, either. Each knot’s structure and topology was made abundantly clear (participants were able to match knots to their schematics accurately) so it’s not a failure to grasp the knot’s structure, it’s just judging a knot’s relative strength that seems to float around in some kind of blind spot.
Check out the research paper for all the details on how things were conducted; it really does seem that a clear understanding of a knot’s structure does not translate to being able to easily intuit which knot will fail first, even when the difference is a considerable one. There’s a video demonstration and an online version of the experiments if you’d like to try your hand at it.
It’s always interesting to discover more about our own blind spots, in part because exploiting them can result in nifty and delightful sensory illusions. We wonder if robots are any better with knots than humans?
2 thoughts on “Turns Out Humans Are Terrible At Intuiting Knot Strength”
The reef knot is what you want. There are two mistakes you can do which will give you either a thief knot or a granny knot.
If you combine both mistakes you’ll get a grief knot.
If your shoelaces keep coming undone then your doing one of these mistakes.
There’s also another thing to keep in mind which is how much the knot weakens the line. Some knots are terrible in that aspect.
I don’t believe it’s too surprising that people don’t know their knots. While we use it in everyday life, I don’t believe it’s common to teach the subject. People who sail, or people who joined the (boy) scouts or equivalent, will likely have got themselves very familiar with all kinds of knots. I’ve taken their test, and all the knots look very familiar, even when they showed the pictures, and graphs it took me a moment to grasp the differences.
As a curious person, I just got eight pieces of 1.5mm woven polyamide cord, and practiced each knot. I do a granny knot by default, and it took me a few tried to do the others consistently. The differences are quite clear. Where the granny knot barely stays together when you pull on it, the reef knot pulls itself tight. The other tho were way worse than the granny knot.
It’s interesting to test the intuition of the participants, and I hope it helps them discover new things. However, saying people are bad at knots doesn’t feel fair. I’d be surprised if they get similar results after a quick demonstration, and giving the participants a few pieces of rope to play with. Education is everything. If we ask random people which mushroom is poisonous, we would likely not fair much better.
