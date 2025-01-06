Mechanical Calculator Finds Derivitives

We like mechanical calculators like slide rules, but we have to admit that we had not heard of the Ott Derivimeter that [Chris Staecker] shows us in a recent video. As the name implies, the derivimeter finds the derivative of a function. To do that, you have to plot the function on a piece of paper that the meter can measure.

If you forgot calculus or skipped it altogether, the derivative is the rate of change. If you plot, say, your car’s speed vs time, the parts where you accelerate or decelerate will have a larger derivative (either positive or negative, in the decelerate case). If you hold a steady speed, the derivative will be zero.

To use the derivimeter, you sight the curve through the center glass and twist the device so the cursor, which is a lens and mirror system that lets you precisely find a tangent line. You can read the angle and find the true derivative using a table of tangents.

[Chris] has another derivimeter from Gerber. However, he found a different type of derivimeter that uses a prism, and he sure would like to find one of those for his collection.

Calculus is actually useful and not as hard as people think if you get the right explanations. This isn’t exactly a slide rule, but since it is a mechanical math device, we think it counts anyway.