It might not be Pi Day anymore, but Elliot and Dan got together for the approximately 100*Pi-th episode of the Podcast to run through the week’s coolest hacks. Ultrasound seemed to be one of the themes, with a deep dive into finding bugs with sonar as well as using sound to cut the cheese — and cakes and pies, too.
The aesthetics of PCBs were much on our minds, too, from full-color graphics on demand to glow-in-the-dark silkscreens. Is automation really needed to embed fiber optics in concrete? Absolutely! How do you put plasma in a bottle? Apparently, with kombucha, Nichrome, and silicone. If you need to manage your M:TG cards, scribble on the walls, or build a mechanical chase light, we’ve got the details. And what exactly is a supercomputer? We can’t define it, but we know one when we see it.
Download the zero-calorie MP3.
Episode 314 Show Notes:
News:
- No news is good news!
What’s that Sound?
- Congrats to [IrishBoss] for guessing the angle grinder. And from Dan Maloney: “It was the ear protection, I swear!”
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- 2024 Hackaday Supercon Talk: Killing Mosquitoes With Freaking Drones, And Sonar
- “Unnecessary” Automation Of A DIY Star Lamp Build
- Supercon 2024: A New World Of Full-Color PCBs
- Integrated BMS Makes Battery Packs Easy
- Mural: The Plotter That Draws On Walls
- Cheap Endoscopic Camera Helps Automate Pressure Advance Calibration
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks
- Dan’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
One thought on “Hackaday Podcast Episode 314: It’s Pi, But Also PCBs In Living Color And Ultrasonic Everything”
Seems to be the wrong download the zero-calorie mp3 link (goes to ep 306).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)