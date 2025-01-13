Join us on Wednesday, January 15 at noon Pacific for the Raspberry Pi Hack Chat with Eben Upton!

The Hack Chat has been on an extended hiatus, but we’re back for 2025 and coming strong out of the gate! We’ve been trying to get Raspberry Pi co-founder and CEO Eben Upton on the chat for a while, but there was that whole thing of taking the company public that probably distracted him a wee bit. That’s fine though, because we know he loves getting in the trenches with the hacker community and talking about the things we all love to talk about. It’s not often that you get a chance for a one-on-one like this, so make sure you join us with all your Pi-related questions.

Our Hack Chats are live community events in the Hackaday.io Hack Chat group messaging. This week we’ll be sitting down on Wednesday, January 15 at 12:00 PM Pacific time. If time zones have you tied up, we have a handy time zone converter.

[Image credit: Sniper Zeta, CC BY-SA 4.0]