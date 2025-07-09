No Tension For Tensors?

We always enjoy [FloatHeadPhysics] explaining any math or physics topic. We don’t know if he’s acting or not, but he seems genuinely excited about every topic he covers, and it is infectious. He also has entertaining imaginary conversations with people like Feynman and Einstein. His recent video on tensors begins by showing the vector form of Ohm’s law, making it even more interesting. Check out the video below.

If you ever thought you could use fewer numbers for many tensor calculations, [FloatHeadPhysics] had the same idea. Luckily, imaginary Feynman explains why this isn’t right, and the answer shows the basic nature of why people use tensors.

The spoiler: vectors and even scalars are just a special case of tensors, so you use tensors all the time, you just don’t realize it. He works through other examples, including an orbital satellite and a hydroelectric dam.

We love videos that help us have aha moments about complex math or physics. It is easy to spew formulas, but there’s no substitute for having a “feeling” about how things work.

The last time we checked in with [FloatHeadPhysics], he convinced us we were already travelling at the speed of light. We’ve looked at a simple tensor explainer before, if you want a second approach.