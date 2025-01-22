If you’re lucky enough to work from home, you’ll soon find that it presents its own set of challenges, mostly related to work/life balance. It can get so bad that you don’t know what day of the week it is. Really. Ask us how we know.
Rather than miss a meeting (or a day off), prolific hacker [Arnov Sharma] created this day of the week clock. It uses a customized LED driver board with seven sets of three LEDs, each driven by a MOSFET. Each MOSFET is controlled by a DFRobot Mini Beetle ESP32-C3. It runs on a 2200 mAh, 3.7 V lithium-ion battery.
While this is mostly PCBs, there are three printed parts that turn it into a displayable object. We really like the look of this clock — it has just the right amount of pizazz to it and reminds us of a and old movie marquee. Be sure to check out the great build instructions.
We love a good clock around here. In case you missed it, here is the latest from [Moritz v. Sivers] that uses a caustic lens to display the time.
One thought on “What Day Is It Again? Check The Clock”
Umm this is seven-state finite machine. Somehow I think the ESP32-D3 is an overkill, but if it is cheap and runs mostly in deep sleep, to be awaken and send once-a-day-command, then it is kewl.
Point being, seven-state binary machine can be built with 2n2222s flipping on one state at a time. All the ESP32 has to do is wake up and read the current state, and if it is the same as needed, go back to sleep, otherwise slip it one bit forward.
I think I have my weekend project set :-]
(on a separate thought, a humble 360 degree servo can be the seven-state machine; a tiny magnet on the servo arm would turn on one of the seven reed switches … or something like that … mebe gray code wheel with seven sectors, one transparent … :-) )
