Electric Vehicle Charging Heats Up

As the electric vehicle takeover slowly lumbers along, marginally increasing efficiencies for certain applications while entrenching car-centric urban design even further, there are some knock-on effects that are benefiting people and infrastructure beyond simple transportation. Vehicle-to-grid technology has applications for providing energy from the car back to the grid for things like power outages or grid leveling. But [Technology Connections] is taking this logic one step further. Since a large number of EV owners have charging stations built into their garages, he wondered if these charging stations could be used for other tasks and built an electric heater which can use one for power.
This project uses a level 2 charger, capable of delivering many kilowatts of power to an EV over fairly standard 240V home wiring with a smart controller in between that and the car. Compared to a level 1 charger which can only trickle charge a car on a standard 120V outlet (in the US) or a DC fast charger which can provide a truly tremendous amount of energy in a very short time, these are a happy middle ground. So, while it’s true a homeowner could simply wire up another 240V outlet for this type of space heater or other similar application, this project uses the existing infrastructure of the home to avoid redundancies like that.
Of course this isn’t exactly plug-and-play. Car chargers communicate with vehicles to negotiate power capabilities with each other, so any appliance wanting to use one as a bulk electric supply needs to be able to perform this negotiation. To get the full power available in this case all that’s needed is a resistor connected to one of the signal wires, but this won’t work for all cases and could overload smaller charging stations. For that a more complex signalling method is needed, but since this was more of a proof-of-concept we’ll still call it a success. For those wanting to DIY the charger itself, building one from the ground up is fairly straightforward as well.
Thanks to [Billy] for the tip!
3 thoughts on “Electric Vehicle Charging Heats Up”
This is cool, and I know the answer to the following is “Because they wanted to” but, why? I must be missing something, it doesn’t appear to use the car’s battery to run the heater.
…this has inspired me however to wire up a sketchy splitter cable so I don’t need to unplug the welder to use the plasma cutter however.
It’s “I don’t want to put another high-current mains connection in the garage for occasional use when there’s a perfectly functional one RIGHT HERE”. The car has nothing to do with it.
Sort of a similar story, one of the carpenters who was building my house was talking about the great idea he had in his house. He wanted an on-demand hot water dispenser to make coffee and a insinkerator (a food grinder… no idea if those are only an American thing) but he only wanted to run one circuit. So he used a three-way switch where “off” fed power to the water heater and “on” switched power to the disposal instead. Not that he couldn’t run two dedicated circuits, but he wanted to just utilize the one circuit fully.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)