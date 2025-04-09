You Shouldn’t Build An X-Ray Machine, But You Could

Ever wanted your own X-ray machine? Of course you have! Many of us were indoctrinated with enticing ads for X-ray specs and if you like to see what’s inside things, what’s better than a machine that looks inside things? [Hyperspace Pirate] agrees, and he shows you the dangers of having your own X-ray machine in the video below.

The project starts with an X-ray tube and a high voltage supply. The tube takes around 70,000 volts which means you need a pretty stout supply, an interesting 3D printed resistor, and some mineral oil.

The output display? A normal camera. You also need an intensifying screen, which is just a screen with phosphor or something similar. He eventually puts everything in lead and reminds you that this is a very dangerous project and you should probably skip it unless you are certain you know how to deal with X-ray dangers.

Overall, looks like a fun project. But if you want real credit, do like [Harry Simmons] and blow your own X-ray tube, too. We see people build similar machines from time to time. You shouldn’t, but if you do, remember to be careful and to tell us about it!

  2. The whole HV supply is just great a giant Cockcroft Walton multiplier and the arc he drew from it just reminded me so much of my time working on televisions and monitors but my god, I was cringing the whole way through at the dots on the pictures where the x-rays were hitting the image sensor, absolutely terrifying.

    As they say though, he did it so we don’t have to

    1. the time that i had a dentist x-ray, i pointed it down in the basement and had a mirror underneath the phosphor screen under a 45 degrees angle, so my camera was not in the direct path of the x-rays. even then i had spots, so i concluded the shielding of the tube was insufficient and i stopped immediately after taking just one picture. the x-ray device is now in a military museum as a exhibition piece.

  3. When I was about 12 years old ( 1967), I did create x-rays in my bedroom. They were strong enough to expose some film with my hand in front. But very poorly . As there was no focusing mech. ( a scatter gun of black spots with a hand print). I guess I was luck to have normal kids.

