You Shouldn’t Build An X-Ray Machine, But You Could

Ever wanted your own X-ray machine? Of course you have! Many of us were indoctrinated with enticing ads for X-ray specs and if you like to see what’s inside things, what’s better than a machine that looks inside things? [Hyperspace Pirate] agrees, and he shows you the dangers of having your own X-ray machine in the video below.

The project starts with an X-ray tube and a high voltage supply. The tube takes around 70,000 volts which means you need a pretty stout supply, an interesting 3D printed resistor, and some mineral oil.

The output display? A normal camera. You also need an intensifying screen, which is just a screen with phosphor or something similar. He eventually puts everything in lead and reminds you that this is a very dangerous project and you should probably skip it unless you are certain you know how to deal with X-ray dangers.

Overall, looks like a fun project. But if you want real credit, do like [Harry Simmons] and blow your own X-ray tube, too. We see people build similar machines from time to time. You shouldn’t, but if you do, remember to be careful and to tell us about it!