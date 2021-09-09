While we typically encourage hackers to make their own tools or machines when practical, x-ray machines don’t usually make that list. Despite the risk of radiation, [William Osman] has done just that and built a homemade x-ray machine. After receiving an eye-watering medical bill, [William] resolves to make his own x-ray machine in the hopes of avoiding future bills. Thanks to his insurance, the total owed was smaller but still ridiculous to those who live in single-payer health care countries, but it got William thinking. What if he could make an x-ray machine to do cheap x-rays?
Armed with a cheap high voltage DC power supply he acquired from an online auction house, he started to power up his x-ray vacuum tube. A smaller power supply energizes the cathode and forms an electron beam. Then the high voltage (30-150kv) is applied as a tube voltage, accelerating the electrons into x-rays. Safety measures are taken somewhat haphazardly with Geiger counters and lead sheets. With a finger bone cast in ballistic shell [William] made his first x-ray with a long exposure on a DSLR. The next items to go in the x-ray “chamber” were a phone and a hand. The results were actually pretty decent and you can clearly see the bones.
We’ve seen homemade X-Ray machines here at Hackaday before, but not one that is constructed perhaps so haphazardly — his approach makes this obvious: don’t try this at home. Video after the break.
13 thoughts on “Building An X-Ray Machine”
This guy is crazy, it makes my experiments look very safe. He did make one good video and it was successful project.
This is sick, not a good way :D
He’s in a good company, there is a long established history of using human hands to detect dangerous levels of x-ray radiation. Dates back to Clarence Dally in 1900.
I don’t think he’s smart enough to ground the case of the HVPS. Hope he has life insurance.
He’s not, but that’s not why people watch his videos. The haphazard, careless manner in which goes about all of his projects lends his videos that “can’t take your eyes off the train wreck” feel, while still being self aware enough to be comical.
I also love the way caretaker reacts to 99% of what he does in either disgust or horror. It’s the perfect mirror for what the viewer is probably feeling.
I was able to stop watching the train wreck.
Oh! A digital x-ray!
X-ray. Digits. Geddit?
Ok, Ok, I’ll see myself out.
I started trying to go down this path but my power supply voltage wasn’t high enough to excite the surplus phosphor plate I was using. :(
Whee! X-ray machines on every corner – what could possibly go wrong?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shoe-fitting_fluoroscope#Health_concerns
I guess if insurance covers smokers they’ll cover this guy though.
Ben Krasnow (“Applied Science” youtube channel) had a visit from the government about his unlicensed X-ray backscatter imaging system (CT scanner). I amconfident that William Osman will have a visit a little chat about his unlicensed X-ray machine as well.
He talks about it at 7:12 on this video: https://youtu.be/4RuT2TlhbU8?t=432
Actually, that fictional health insurance story is true for other people that aren’t so lucky to not have health insurance in the US.
Man I love mandatory affordable health insurance, with even no “patients responsibility” .. yeah btw. medical isn’t all about x-ray-machines.
I’m a nuclear physicist. Do not attempt this at home! Even when everything seems great initially you still increase your chance of cancer later in life. In labs we have serious adminstrative and engineering controls in place to prevent operators from getting irradiated.
