Recently [Glen Akins] reported on Bluesky that the Zigbee-based sensor he had made for his garden’s rear gate was still going strong after a Summer and Winter on the original 2450 lithium coin cell. The construction plans and design for the unit are detailed in a blog post. At the core is the MS88SF2 SoM by Minew, which features a Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 SoC that provides the Zigbee RF feature as well as the usual MCU shenanigans.
Previously [Glen] had created a similar system that featured buttons to turn the garden lights on or off, as nobody likes stumbling blindly through a dark garden after returning home. Rather than having to fumble around for a button, the system should detect when said rear gate is opened. This would send a notification to [Glen]’s phone as well as activate the garden lights if it’s dark outside.
Although using a reed relay switch seemed like an obvious solution to replace the buttons, holding it closed turned out to require too much power. After looking at a few commercial examples, he settled for a Hall effect sensor solution with the Ti DRV5032FB in a TO-92 package.
Whereas the average person would just have put in a PIR sensor-based solution, this Zigbee solution does come with a lot more smart home creds, and does not require fumbling around with a smartphone or yelling at a voice assistant to turn the garden lights on.
2 thoughts on “Building An NRF52840 And Battery-Powered Zigbee Gate Sensor”
Makes me almost wonder if he could have put a solar cell and energy harvesting chip in there and use a rechargeable battery. Of course his design and power profiling in the in-depth article is pure genius. I just think if you are that skilled, you could go beyond 1-2 year coin cell lifetime with some good ole sun energy.
(Wish I could design anything that energy conserving myself.)
The capacity of a 2450 is 620mAh to 2.0V, so say (average 2.5V) 1.55Wh which is about 4.2mWh/day.
A small garden light 60x60mm solar panel is typically 0,25W, and I find figures of solar panel efficiency going to 10% on a cloudy day. So say a winter day of 8 hours, this cell would still produce 0,2wH/day, which is still about 45 times the daily energy consumption, so I guess that would be very doable.
