A Delay Line Memory Demo Board

Delay line memory is a technology from yesteryear, but it’s not been entirely forgotten. [P-Lab] has developed a demo board for delay-line memory, which shows how it worked in a very obvious way with lots of visual aids.

If you’re unfamiliar with the technology, it’s a form of memory that was used in classic computers like the Univac-I and the Olivetti Programma 101. It’s a sequential-access technology, where data is stored as pulses in some kind of medium, and read out in order. Different forms of the technology exist, such as using acoustic pulses in mercury or torsional waves passing through coiled nickel wire.

In this case, [P-Lab] built a solid state delay line using TTL ICs, capable of storing a full 64 bits of information and running at speeds of up to 150 kHz. It also features a write-queuing system to ensure bits are written at the exact correct time — the sequential-access nature of the technology means random writes and reads aren’t actually possible. The really cool thing is that [P-Lab] paired the memory with lots of LEDs to show how it works. There are lights to indicate the operation of the clock, and the read and write cycles, as well as individual LEDs indicating the status of each individual bit as they roll around the delay line. Combined with the hexadecimal readouts, it makes it easy to get to grips with this old-school way of doing things.

We’ve seen previous work from[P-Lab] in this regard using old-school core rope memory, too.

[Thanks to Giuseppe for the tip!]