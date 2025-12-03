FLOSS Weekly Episode 857: SOCification

This week Jonathan chats with Konstantinos Margaritis about SIMD programming. Why do these wide data instructions matter? What’s the state of Hyperscan, the project from Intel to power regex with SIMD? And what is Konstantinos’ connection to ARM’s SIMD approach? Watch to find out!
- VectorCamp:https://vectorcamp.gr
- SIMD Info: https://simd.info
- SIMD AI: https://simd.ai
- VSCode plugin: https://code.simd.info
