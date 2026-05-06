AI On Every Machine: The LLM You Probably Didn’t Want

It’s been a story of the last week or so if you follow the kind of news channels a Hackaday scribe does, that Google have quietly installed an LLM as part of the Chrome browser. Reports vary as to when they did this because there’s a lot of confusion online with their online Gemini features also present in the browser, but it seems Chrome users are noticing its effect through slower performance and hefty disk access. Given that Chrome is by far the most popular web browser, this means that billions of users will have downloaded the four gigabyte Gemini Nano model, and now have an LLM they didn’t know about. It will be used to provide advanced auto-correct and other text suggestion features that their online version of Gemini would presumably be overburdened with, and since it’s available through a set of in-browser APIs we expect that it will find its way into a lot of websites, online applications, and plugins.

It’s caused a bit of a fuss in some circles, and we think, with some justification. When billions of computers unwittingly install an extremely energy intensive software component the effect on global power consumption will be significant, with a consequent uptick in the carbon footprint of computing. It’s not a phenomenon restricted to Chrome, as an example Siri has used a local LLM on Apple devices for a while now. We’ve seen rumblings of discontent and talk of getting European climate regulators involved, but perhaps instead it’s time to have a conversation about local AI models. The key is not whether or not they are a good thing to have, but when and how they operate.

While many of us are sick to death of AI slop and have not been lured into AI psychosis by an over-reinforcing chatbot, the fact remains that LLMs can do some useful things, they’re here to stay whether we like it or not, and having one under your control on your own computer doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Install Llama.cpp on your machine, and you’ve got an LLM of your very own, upon which your usage data isn’t going to be sold, and your content isn’t going to reinforce the finest plagiarism device the world has ever seen.

Opt-In and Opt-Out

The concerning development with the Chrome LLM is that not only has it been installed without the user’s consent, it runs without their consent too, and they can’t use it for anything except what Google Chrome wants it to be used for. Unlike the Llama.cpp mentioned above, it’s not under their control, instead it’s a compute-hungry monster ultimately controlled by Google. The prospect of a future in which multiple pieces of everyday software install their own similarly out-of-control multi-gigabyte CPU-munchers is a concerning one. Anyone who remembers Microsoft’s Clippy grabbing all the resources in a 1990s desktop as its stuttering animation played its course will know where this is going.

If local LLMs are an inevitability, what’s needed is a way to make them like any other application, one that the user chooses and installs themselves. Such an LLM could make its services available to applications such as a web browser if the user allows it to, but not run unless asked. It’s fairly obvious that installing Llama.cpp or similar is beyond many users, but it shouldn’t lie beyond the bounds of possibility to package something like it as an application they can install.

We know that the previous paragraph is pie-in-the-sky wishful thinking, and that as the person who knows computers in your family your next few Christmases will be spent wrestling with six different LLMs running on some elderly family member’s PC. But perhaps in Clippy lies the answer. If the consumer can learn to associate built-in AI features with their computer grinding to a halt just as they did with an office assistant thirty years ago, then perhaps they’ll demand change. We can hope.