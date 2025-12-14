Taking Electronics To A Different Level

One part wants 3.3V logic. Another wants 5V. What do you do? Over on the [Playduino] YouTube channel, there’s a recent video running us through a not-so-recent concern: various approaches to level-shifting.

In the video, the specific voltage domains of 3.3 volts and 5 volts are given, but you can apply the same principles to other voltage domains, such as 1.8 volts, 2.5 volts, or nearly any two levels. Various approaches are discussed depending on whether you are interfacing 5 V to 3.3 V or 3.3 V to 5 V.

The first way to convert 5 V into 3.3 V is to use a voltage divider, made from two resistors. This is a balancing act: if the resistors are too small, the circuit wastes power; if they are too large, they inhibit fast signals.

The second approach to converting 5 V into 3.3 V is to use a bare resistor of at least 10K. This is a controversial approach, but it may work in your situation. The trick is to rely on the voltage drop across the series resistor to either drop enough voltage or limit the current flowing through input protection diodes, which will clamp the voltage but also burn out with too much current flow.

The third approach to converting 5 V into 3.3 V is to use chips from the 74AHC series or 74LVC series, such as inverting or non-inverting buffers. These chips can do the level shifting for you.

The easiest approach for going in the other direction is to simply connect them directly and hope you get lucky! Needless to say, this approach is fraught with peril.

The second approach for converting 3.3 V into 5 V is to make your own inverting or non-inverting buffer using, in this case, an N-channel Enhancement-mode MOSFET. Use one MOSFET for an inverting buffer and two MOSFETs for a non-inverting buffer. Just make sure you pick N-MOSFETs with 3.3 V or 5 V gate drive voltage V GS . Alternatively, you can use a buffer from the 74HCT series.

The video provides a myriad of approaches to level shifting, but you still have to decide. Do you have a favorite approach that wasn’t listed? Have you had good or bad luck with any of the approaches? Let us know in the comments! For more info on level shifting, including things to watch out for, check out When Your Level Shifter Is Too Smart To Function.