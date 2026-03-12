How Would A Field Sequential Home Computer Have Worked?

The early history of colour TV had several false starts, of which perhaps one of the most interesting might-have-beens was the CBS field-sequential system. This was a rival to the nascent system which would become NTSC, which instead of encoding red, green, and blue all at once for each pixel, made sequential frames carry them.
The Korean war stopped colour TV development for its duration in the early 1950s, and by the end of hostilities NTSC had matured into what we know today, so field-sequential colour became a historical footnote. But what if it had survived? [Nicole Express] takes into this alternative history, with a look at how a field-sequential 8-bit home computer might have worked.
The CBS system had a much higher line frequency in order to squeeze in those extra frames without lowering the overall frame rate, so given the clock speeds of the 8-bit era it rapidly becomes obvious that a field-sequential computer would be restricted to a lower pixel resolution than its NTSC cousin. The fantasy computer discussed leans heavily on the Apple II, and we explore in depth the clock scheme of that machine.
While it would have been possible with the faster memory chips of the day to achieve a higher resolution, the conclusion is that the processor itself wasn’t up to matching the required speed. So the field-sequential computer would end up with wide pixels. After a look at a Breakout clone and how a field-sequential Atari 2600 might have worked, there’s a conclusion that field-sequential 8-bit machines would not be as practical as their NTSC cousins. From where we’re sitting we’d expect them to have used dedicated field-sequential CRT controller chips to take away some of the heartache, but such fantasy silicon really is pushing the boundaries.
Meanwhile, while field-sequential broadcast TV never made it, we do have field-sequential TV here in 2026, in the form of DLP projectors. We’ve seen their spinning filter disks in a project or two.
1950 CBS color logo: Archive.org, CC0.
4 thoughts on “How Would A Field Sequential Home Computer Have Worked?”
The most famous example of a field sequential system was the colour TV standard used on Apollo and early Shuttle flights. It was very similar to the CBS system but used the NTSC frame parameters (525-line, 30/1.001 fps) for easier conversion back to NTSC.
Why would the processor need to be faster? Early video cards used hardware to turn a bitmap (or character map) into a video signal. A 6502 or Z80 wasn’t fast enough to do any real video generation directly.
What is a field sequential computer?
What is a field sequential home computer?
What would it do?
instead of a screen being scanned RGB simultaneously a screen was scanned 3 times once for each color with a filter applied at each scan. This required a 3x faster scan rate, not an issue for a CRT based system, and resulted in a 3x higher perceived resolution.
While some higher end DLP projectors employ 3 chips one per color, Most DLP projectors use one chip and operate with this same sceme. An array of 1920×1080 mirrors switching at 3x framerate and color filter between sequential (color) fields, allowing a higher resolution than would result if the 1920×1080 field was divided. The chip can juggle this easily, so easily that 4k projectors operate with the same 1920×1080 chip shuffling at 6x framerate shifting projection slightly between frames to double their perceived resolution.
So basically, a field sequential computer, home or otherwise, would have given our old systems a much more respectable resolution. at least in the horizontal axis. Adding to the vertical would have been another can of worms of its own to sort out.
