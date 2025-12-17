Germanium Semiconductor Made Superconductor By Gallium Doping

Molecular beam epitaxy system Veeco Gen II at the FZU – Institute of Physics of the Czech Academy of Sciences. The system is designed for growth of monocrystalline semiconductors, semiconducting heterostructures, materials for spintronics and other compound material systems containing Al, Ga, As, P, Mn, Cu, Si and C.

Over on ScienceDaily we learn that an international team of scientists have turned a common semiconductor germanium into a superconductor.

Researchers have been able to make the semiconductor germanium superconductive for the first time by incorporating gallium into its crystal lattice through the process of molecular-beam epitaxy (MBE). MBE is the same process which is used in the manufacture of semiconductor devices such as diodes and MOSFETs and it involves carefully growing crystal lattice in layers atop a substrate.

When the germanium is doped with gallium the crystalline structure, though weakened, is preserved. This allows for the structure to become superconducting when its temperature is reduced to 3.5 Kelvin.

It is of course wonderful that our material science capabilities continue to advance, but the breakthrough we’re really looking forward to is room-temperature superconductors, and we’re not there yet. If you’re interested in progress in superconductors you might like to read about Floquet Majorana Fermions which we covered earlier this year.

