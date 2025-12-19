As the saying goes — when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When life gives you a two-ton surplus industrial robot arm, if you’re [Brian Brocken], you apparently make a massive 3D printer.
The arm in question is an ABB IRB6400, a serious machine that can sling 100 to 200 kilograms depending on configuration. Compared to that, the beefiest 3D printhead is effectively weightless, and the Creality Sprite unit he’s using isn’t all that beefy. Getting the new hardware attached uses (ironically) a 3D printed mount, which is an easy enough hack. The hard work, as you might imagine, is in software.
As it turns out, there’s no profile in Klipper for this bad boy. It’s 26-year-old controller doesn’t even speak G-code, requiring [Brian] to feed the arm controller the “ABB RAPID” dialect it expects line-by-line, while simultaneously feeding G-code to the RAMPS board controlling the extruder. If you happen to have the same arm, he’s selling the software that does this. Getting that synchronized reliably was the biggest challenge [Brian] faced. Unfortunately that means things are slowed down compared to what the arm would otherwise be able to do, with a lot of stop-and-start on complex models, which compromises print quality. Check the build page above for more pictures, or the video embedded below.
[Brian] hopes to fix that by making better use of the ABB arm’s controller, since it does have enough memory for a small buffer, if not a full print. Still, even if it’s rough right now, it does print, which is not something the engineers at ABB probably ever planned for back before Y2K. [Brian]’s last use of the arm, carving a DeLorean out of styrofoam, might be closer to the original design brief.
Usually we see people using 3D printers to build robot arms, so this is a nice inversion, though not the first.
6 thoughts on “Surplus Industrial Robot Becomes Two-ton 3D Printer”
Nice work. I’ve always wondered what I should do with my surplus of two ton industrial robots.
Ok, but why?
Why not?
Also if you can get the software nailed down being able to reach as far as one these things can while carrying something a bit more capable extruder wise – perhaps a pellet extruder (or 4) you could really do quite a lot of cool things including non-planar printing, multi material, and printing directly on objects (though you’d likely need to also turn it into a point cloud mapping arm or at least fit a probe to align with the 3d scanners pointcloud to get the right fine tuned positioning). But you do have to start somewhere, and a relatively simple extruder addon is a good start.
I’d be more interested myself in just how much side loading it can take for more real machining – used as a CNC on foam is one thing, but if it can really take more than that (which it probably can) given its huge articulation and reach you could get an impressive array of tools mounted out the way on a wall tool changer and actually print/mill/laser/pick’n’place all in one across pretty huge sweep.
Other than the insane weight and expense of an arm like this (which is why so many things are done with core-xy etc systems – light and cheap) the flexibility it offers from a very small footprint is just so impressive.
He can do it, and it’s there
Your name is “sweethack” and you’re reading this on “Hackaday” and you ask why? That doesn’t even make sense. 🙄
Just daydreaming about the synchronization problem, i can’t imagine that it’s unique. Surely there’s a way to get the arm’s controller board to send out a separate synchronized data stream for the end effector?
