Can a long-obsolete Linux phone from 2009 be of use in 2025? [Yaky] has a Nokia N900, and is giving it a go.
Back in the 2000s, Nokia owned the mobile phone space. They had a smartphone OS even if they didn’t understand app distribution, they had the best cameras, screens, antennas, the lot. They threw it all away with inept management that made late-stage Commodore look competent, Apple and Android came along, and now a Nokia is a rarity. Out of this mess came one good thing though, the N900 was a Linux-based smartphone that became the go-to hacker mobile for a few years.
First up with this N900 is the long-dead battery. He makes a fake battery with a set of supercapacitors and resistors to simulate the temperature sensor, and is then able to power it from an external PSU. This is refined to a better fake battery using the connector from the original. The device also receives a USB-C port, though due to space constraints not the PD identifiers, making it (almost) modern.
Because it was a popular hacker device, it’s possible to upgrade the software on an N900. He’s given it U-Boot, and now it boots Linux form an SD card and functions as an online radio device.
That’s impressive hackability and longevity for a phone, if only we could have more like it.
One thought on “The Nokia N900 Updated For 2025”
Did something like this 10 years ago. It was not really daily drivable back then.
