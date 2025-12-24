Abusing X86 SIMD Instructions To Optimize PlayStation 3 Emulation

Key to efficient hardware emulation is an efficient mapping to the underlying CPU’s opcodes. Here one is free to target opcodes that may or may not have been imagined for that particular use. For emulators like the RPCS3 PlayStation 3 emulator this has led to some interesting mappings, as detailed in a video by [Whatcookie].

It’s important to remember here that the Cell processor in the PlayStation 3 is a bit of an odd duck, using a single regular PowerPC core (PPE) along with multiple much more simple co-processors called synergistic processing elements (SPEs) all connected with a high-speed bus. A lot of the focus with Cell was on floating point vector – i.e. SIMD – processing, which is part of why for a while the PlayStation 3 was not going to have a dedicated GPU.

As a result, it makes perfect sense to do creative mapping between the Cell’s SIMD instructions and those of e.g. SSE and AVX, even if Intel removing AVX-512 for a while caused major headaches. Fortunately some of those reappeared in AVX2.