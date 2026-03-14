Off-Grid Electricity And Hot Water From Scrap Wood

Cooking with charcoal is a fairly common human activity, as much as others have come to prefer fuels like propane and propane accessories for their outdoor, summertime grilling. Although it’s made from wood, it has properties that make it much more useful for cooking — including burning at a higher temperature and with more consistent burn rates. It can also be used as a fuel for generating heat and electricity, but since it’s not typically found lying around in the forest it has to be produced, which [Greenhill Forge] has demonstrated his charcoal production system in one of his latest videos.

The process for creating charcoal is fairly simple. All that needs to happen is for wood to be heated beyond a certain temperature in the absence of oxygen. At this point it will off-gas the water stored in it as well as some of the volatile organic compounds, and what’s left behind is a flammable carbon residue. Those volatile organics are flammable as well, though, so [Greenhill Forge] uses them to heat the wood in a self-sustaining reaction. First, a metal retort is constructed from a metal ammo box, with a pipe extending from the side and then underneath the box. A few holes are drilled in this part, and the apparatus is mounted above a small fire on a metal stand. With the fire lit the wood begins heating, and as it heats these compounds exit the pipe and ignite, adding further fuel to the fire. Eventually the small fire will go out, allowing the retort to heat itself on the gasses released from the wood alone.

To generate the hot water, [Greenhill Forge] has taken an extra step and enclosed the retort in a double walled metal cylinder. Inside the cylinder is a copper tube packed in sand, which harvests the waste heat from the charcoal production for hot water. In his test runs, the water in a large drum was heated to the point that the tubing he used for the test began to melt, so it is certainly working better than he expected.

After the retort cools, [Greenhill Forge] uses the charcoal in another process that generates about a days’ worth of electricity and hot water. It’s part of a complete off-grid system that’s fairly carbon neutral, since trees are an abundant renewable resource compared to fossil fuels. Heating with wood directly is still common in many cold areas around the world, with the one major downside being the labor required to keep the stove running. But we’ve seen at least one project which solves this problem as well.