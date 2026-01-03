Apollo Lunar Module Thrust Meter Lives Again

[Mike Stewart] powers up a thrust meter from an Apollo lunar module. This bit of kit passed inspection on September 25, 1969. Fortunately [Mike] was able to dig up some old documentation which included the pin numbers. Score! It’s fun to see the various revisions this humble meter went through. Some of the latest revisions are there to address an issue where there was no indication upon failure, so they wired in a relay which could flip a lamp indicator if the device lost power.

This particular examination of this lunar thrust module is a good example of how a system’s complexity can quickly get out of hand. Rather than one pin there are two pins to indicate auto or manual thrust, each working with different voltage levels; the manual thrust is as given but the auto thrust is only the part of the thrust that gets added to a baseline thrust, so they need to be handled differently, requiring extra logic and wiring for biasing the thrust meter when appropriate. The video goes into further detail. Toward the end of the video [Mike] shows us what the meter’s backlights look like when powered.

