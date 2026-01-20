Self-Powered Top Spins For Hours

The meaning of Inception’s ending famously revolves around a top which spins forever in dreams, but in real life comes to a stop like any other top. Any other top, that is, except for [Aaed Musa]’s self-spinning top, which can continuously spin for about two hours before coming to a stop.

The one constraint was that every functional component had to be contained within the top’s shell, and [Aaed]’s first approach was to build a reaction wheel into the top. When a motor accelerates a weighted wheel, conservation of angular momentum applies an equal and opposite torque to the motor. The problem is that motors eventually reach a top speed and stop accelerating, which puts an end to the torque. This is known as saturation, and the only way to desaturate a reaction wheel is to slow it down, which counteracts the originally generated torque. [Aaed] originally planned to mount the motor in a one-way bearing, which would let it bleed off speed without producing torque against the rest of the top, but it was rather choppy in practice.

The solution occurred to [Aaed] while watching the aforementioned final scene, when it occurred to him that the wobbling of a top could actually generate rotation. A prototype proved that an off-center weight rotating at a constant speed did successfully spin the top by rotating the center of mass, and after that, it was a matter of incremental testing and improvement. A higher moment of inertia worked better, as did a lower center of gravity and a tip made from a hard, low-friction silicon nitride ball bearing. He made housings out of both 3D-printed plastic and CNC-milled aluminium, which each contained a tiny brushless motor, an electric speed controller, a microcontroller, and a small rechargeable lithium battery.

If you allow for external power, you can make the top itself the rotor of a motor, and drive it from a base. Alternatively, if you levitate your top in a vacuum, it could spin for longer than recorded history.