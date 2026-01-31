[Alex Hao] and [Andreas Bastian] of Lumafield recently visited with [Adam Savage] to share their battery quality report, which documents their findings after performing X-ray computed tomography scans on over 1,000 18650 lithium-ion batteries.
The short version — don’t buy cheap cells! The cheaper brands were found to have higher levels of manufacturing defects which can lead them to being unsafe. All the nitty-gritty details are available in the report, which can be downloaded for free from Lumafield, as well as the Tested video they did with [Adam] below.
Actually we’ve been talking here at Hackaday over at our virtual water-cooler (okay, okay, our Discord server) about how to store lithium-ion batteries and we learned about this cool bit of kit: the BAT-SAFE. Maybe check that out if you’re stickler for safety like us! (Thanks Maya Posch!)
We have of course heard from [Adam Savage] before, check out [Adam Savage] Giving A Speech About The Maker Movement and [Adam Savage]’s First Order Of Retrievability Tool Boxes.
2 thoughts on “Lumafield Peers Into The 18650 Battery”
the hard bit is actually buying reasonable batteries, and have the same ones still exist a year or two later when you want more..
and hitting the ‘get the report’ doesn’t result in any way to get the report..
