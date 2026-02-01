Horoscopes are a great way to pass a boring lunchbreak, and an excellent excuse for ending a ill-considered relationship. They’re also a hilarious way to handle CPU scheduling under Linux, thanks to the work of [Lucas Zampieri].
The project is called
scx_horoscope, and it’s a
sched_Ext scheduler that makes its CPU scheduling choices based on what the heavens are doing in real time. Different tasks are handled based on different astronomical objects. For example, the Sun represents life force, and thus grants boons to key system processes. The Moon, an emotive influence, rules over interactive processes like shells and terminals. Mercury, as the god of communication, handles network and IO tasks, and so it goes from there. It’s not just a surface level thing, either—[Lucas] has implemented the influences of the elements of fire, air, earth, and water, and there are negative timeslice penalties on associated tasks when a given planet lands in retrograde.
You can argue whether or not the broader motions of the heavens have any impact on our lives based on the time and circumstances of our birth. But you can’t argue that scx_horoscope really will influence how your computer runs based on the dance of the planets in the sky. Mostly, though, we concern ourselves with astronomy rather than astrology around these parts!
[Thanks to Benjamin for the tip!]
4 thoughts on “CPU Scheduler Divines The Will Of The Heavens”
don’t schedule anything while mercury is retrograde!!
I really want a very large scale project which correlates astrology with statistical data about people. We have all the data we need.
The average insurance company has millions of people’s personal details, and their health histories. I see no reason why they couldn’t make birth charts for all the people, and statistically correlate health issues, or life events. Imagine seeing stuff like, “people born under the sun sign of X have a 12.34% higher probability of getting diabetes than the general population”.
It could be very interesting. Astrology is very interesting to me but I can’t believe it…just yet
The rule of correlation does not equal causation would still apply.
But the causation of boosting idiotic thinking (and exploitation) from such an endeavor can be predicted.
So perhaps not do it then?
That was a reply to shinsukke
