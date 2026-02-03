Optical Combs Help Radio Telescopes Work Together

Very-long baseline interferometry (VLBI) is a technique in radio astronomy whereby multiple radio telescopes cooperate to bundle their received data and in effect create a much larger singular radio telescope. For this to work it is however essential to have exact timing and other relevant information to accurately match the signals from each individual radio telescope. As VLBI is used for increasingly higher ranges and bandwidths this makes synchronizing the signals much harder, but an optical frequency comb technique may offer a solution here.

In the paper by [Minji Hyun] et al. it’s detailed how they built the system and used it with the Korean VLBI Network (VLB) Yonsei radio telescope in Seoul as a proof of concept. This still uses the same hydrogen maser atomic clock as timing source, but with the optical transmission of the pulses a higher accuracy can be achieved, limited only by the photodiode on the receiving end.

In the demonstration up to 50 GHz was possible, but commercial 100 GHz photodiodes are available. It’s also possible to send additional signals via the fiber on different wavelengths for further functionality, all with the ultimately goal of better timing and adjustment for e.g. atmospheric fluctuations that can affect radio observations.