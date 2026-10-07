We covered [Nick Bild]’s mini Atari console using original devices not so long ago, and today he’s back with the same console wrapped up with a CRT as a handheld. It would have cost a fortune in D cells to own back in the day, but we know we’d have lusted after one of these in 1979.
He’s called it the µTari Go, pronounced “Microtari”, and it’s a 3D printed affair with the buttons roughly where you’d expect them if you’re used to the Game Boy, and a cartridge socket at the top above the screen.The PCB is the circuit of the original packed into a smaller space, so his claim of using original hardware is valid. The CRT is one of those Sony flattened modules that can still be found in the usual online bazaars, and it packs a small speaker. He’s not been foolhardy enough to equip it with those D cells, so the power is an external 12 V jack.
You can’t not like this project, especially after seeing it in action in the video below. Unlike in the ’70s a USB-C power pack could run this thing with reasonable playing time, so it could even be fully portable if you wanted. You can see our write-up of the board itself here.
8 thoughts on “Handheld Atari 2600 Packs A CRT”
Destroyed a rare Sony Watchman for its flat CRT only to build a generic 3D-printed SlopTube project, which after 10-15 minutes of use will go into forever storage because primitive Atari 2600 games still suck just as badly as they did in early 1980s. Pathetic.
The CRT is a cheap module from AliExpress, and it wasn’t in any way destroyed. It’s fully intact inside the case.
Sony Watchmans are not that rare.
How many Sony Watchmans have you curated, preserved ?
I do understand your frustration, but vintage tech gets fewer and fewer regardless of such mods.
There will always be people that see it as trash and throw it away not knowing that others still have a demand for it.
In addition, the plastic and the electric components degrade over time.
Sometimes even faster when not powered/used regularily.
An alternative might be to document a piece of vintage tech as good as possible, so parts for repair can be built by enthusiasts.
I beg to differ – Atari 2600 games are still fun. I’d pick that up every now and again and play some River Raid or Enduro or whatever (and yes the list of games I really like on the 2600 is bigger than 2. A lot bigger. And the Atari 2600 was well before my time)
Also – I don’t care that I shouldn’t feed trolls.
(oh and shameless plug – I did something similar, with a PONG chip instead of an Atari 2600. And it’s rare to sit and collect dust for more than 2 months at a time and the machine is now almost 2 years old, despite people telling me different. Look for DingPONG, also on Hackaday)
It’s a shame Sony abandoned flat CRT technology before the color version was ready for market. Sony saw that color LCD was getting cheaper and realized color CRT would have a hard time competing in the portable TV market so they left flat portable color CRT unfinished and stored in a dusty box somewhere.
Does it use the Sony Indextron technology? Because that would be my only guess at how to make a flat color CRT. Can’t have a shadowmask in a Watchman CRT, that’s impossible. But painting the phosphor in color stripes like on the Indextron would have worked.
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